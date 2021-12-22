By Gabriel Olawale

More than 700 Akoko-Edo youths and women will receive professional training and startup capital in snail farming, poultry, and other agro enterprises, courtesy of a three-day training and empowerment workshop facilitated by the member representing Akoko Edo in the House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpatason.

Experts from the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science and Biotimate Global Resources Limited will train the beneficiaries for the entire duration of the three-day empowerment workshop after which they will be presented take-off capital to establish themselves in the agro-business.

Mr. Ojo Maliki, the Chairman of the APC Akoko Edo Local Government Area who attended the opening of the workshop on Tuesday described it as a notable escalation of the country’s economic diversification efforts.

According to him, with the training and funding, the federal lawmaker and the partnering agencies are leveraging the opportunities present in the local agric sector where smart investments such as this will yield immense benefits in jobs provision and the acquisition of skills.

He commended Hon. Peter Akpatason for facilitating the workshop, saying his numerous interventions have sparked socio-economic development in the constituency, and urged the selected participants to make the most of the opportunity by learning from the experts and putting the capital to good use.

The Vice-Chairman of the APC in the local government, Hon. Monday Ose also praised Rep Peter Akpatason for the initiative and encouraged the beneficiaries to fully maximize the opportunity to become self-reliant and serve as active drivers of the national push to improve local production.

Mrs. Glory Gomina and Mrs. Umogun Faith are some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Bloomshire Communication. They expressed delight and satisfaction at the empowerment opportunity, while also thanking the initiator, Hon. Peter Akpatason, for his continuous devotion to the well-being of women and youths. They offered assurance that the capital will be deployed for the intended purpose.

Other participants, including Mr. Ibrahim Lamidi Usman and Mr. Frank Ukana commended the quality of the training, describing it as practical and direct.

The training will span snail farming, poultry, and fishery.