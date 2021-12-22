Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

— Says yuletide celebration must reflect current mood, reality

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said his administration will not play politics with the destiny of the state.

Akeredolu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to secure the lives and properties of the people of the state.

Speaking at the Year 2021 Ondo State Service of Carols and Nine Lessons in Akure, the governor said his administration remains resolute to emplace good governance in spite of the precarious socioeconomic situation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the global economy.

The Governor, who led other members of the State Executive Council to the event, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for His mercies and protection over the state.

The event was graced by members of the State House of Assembly, judicial officers led by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Williams Akintoroye; top government officials, religious leaders, traditional rulers, heads of security agencies, chairmen of local governments, invited choir groups, and other dignitaries.

The First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Osadahun Adebunmi, read the First Lesson from Gen.1 vs 26-31, while Governor Akeredolu took the Nineth Lesson from the Book of John 1:1-14.

The Governor said: “Let me recall that on assumption of Office in 2017, I assured you all that we would provide the right leadership and good governance.

” This we have done over the years in spite of the precarious social and economic conditions that have disrupted national and global Developmental Action Plan and goals.

“Without doubt, we have remained undeterred and resolute in providing a lasting legacy as crafted in our REDEEMED development agenda.

“Let me reiterate the fact that the organised labour in Ondo State have consistently remained the chief development and growth partners of our administration since February 2017.

“Our administration and organised labour have always met under different fora designed to identify and address areas of possible tension and disagreement. This has resulted in remarkable industrial harmony and peace in the State.

Akeredolu urged the people of the state to reflect the mood and realities of the moment by limiting expenses to their purses.

“I must not fail to charge us that our celebration of Christmas and New Year must reflect the mood and realities of the moment. Without pronouncing it, we all know that we are in austere times.

“Let us limit our expenses to our purse. We must not go borrowing to celebrate the season. Let us restrain any urge to do more than our capacity. This is an advice which we must heed,” he said.

Akeredolu also commended the maturity and tolerance of religious leaders towards one another in the State.

He added that religion has been used as an instrument of unity and development rather than for division and violence in Ondo State.

In his brief sermon entitled, “The Prince of Peace”, the State Christian Association of Nigeria CAN Chairman, Rev John Oladapo, appreciated the governor for his administration’s commitment to peace and security of the citizenry, praying that God should continue to assist the governor to do more.

Rev Oladapo noted that it is the Prince of Peace that can put an end to all the challenges facing the country and admonished the people to depend on Him to give them victory in all circumstances.

Highlights of the event include prayers for the state, the governor and his family, the people of the State, cutting of Christmas cake, and presentation of certificates and gifts to participating Choir groups.

