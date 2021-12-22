…Narrates how Akande ran to Obasanjo for help during Ife/Modakeke war

Chief Olabode George is the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. In this interview, he speaks on the recent defections to the PDP in Lagos, the back and forth over the autobiography of former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande, among other issues.

Your party recently welcomed an APC faction in Lagos, what is the atmosphere like?

We welcomed a new infusion of massive decampees from the crumbling APC led by Mr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor and his followers who have decided to abandon the sinking and the blighted ship of the APC for a renewed, energized, invigorated, forward-looking PDP.

Let it be known by all and sundry that the strength of all political parties resides precisely in their population. The more the merrier. A good political party does not turn people away. It embraces everyone who can contribute to the progress of the party.

How do you intend to manage the relationship between the new members and former members?

For those of us who are already in the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos, let us welcome the new entrants with warm, open embrace. They are coming to add values to our party.

We know who the enemy is. We know those who are despoiling the riches of our state. We know the man who is carting away N9 billion every 30 days from our collective coffers.

There is no need for unnecessary enmity. There is no need to feel threatened about our new members. We must work together to achieve victory. Everyone will be given a level playing ground to achieve their aspirations. Politics is always a game of number. We can only strengthen ourselves when we embrace and encourage those who are joining our team and sincerely work with them to take our state back from the prodigal mis- managers.

Do you think Jandor will be accepted…

I believe our people will troop out in their thousands to welcome Mr. Adediran and his followers when they make their official declaration in January.

No one should feel threatened about the people who are joining us. The umbrella is big enough to give us all effective protection and salvaging refuge.

What is your take on the Electoral Act…

As we will be entering a new season of campaign in the next few months, I will be remissed if I fail to mention the very pivotal new bill presently on the President’s table. The direct primary bill which was overwhelmingly passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate will not only deepen our democratic process, it will basically remove power from the back-room leaders and hand true power to the people. It is a great opportunity for President Muhammodu Buhari to ensure a great place for himself in the pantheon of our democratic heroes. He should sign this bill and the electronic transfer of result bill.

INEC has already assured Nigerians that they are willing and capable to adopt these innovations. Mr. President must never lose this opportunity to reclaim the moral high ground in the history of our nation.

Democracy is about the people’s will, the People’s voice, the collective participation in the guidance of the state. It is never about a privileged few determining the fate of the nation in some This nation will be on the right path of redemption and genuine harmony when power truly resides in the people. That is now our national challenge to a better, more peaceful and progressive nation. It is our road to liberation from the scourge of bandits, the rampage of terrorists, the savagery of sundry criminals and the recklessness of bullion van pseudo democrats.

This may be our last opportunity to rebuild a genuine, fair and just nation that generations yet unborn will be proud of. Let Mr. President begin that process now. Let him lead this cause. History will be kind to him if he stands with the people.

As the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, are you not worried about the tension the autobiography of former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, has generated?

I want to plead and beg Baba Adebanjo, the man is 93 and people are throwing tantrums and Akande is about 83 that is 10 years different and you are firing on all cylinders, for what. Let Chief Akande remember that there is the younger generation who are watching. That is not the proper record to leave for them.

Chief Akande is older than me but I will say it in a milder form that that kind of attitude is not acceptable. Do you think the people in the north don’t fight and have differences? Do you think people in the east don’t fight and have differences? Baba Akande must apologize openly. Some people are reacting, in fact, Baba Falae was so angry and he said he was going to take his time to talk to them. But I want to plead with Baba Falae that this is the time for sobering.

And you know the worst thing is that of all those statements he made, he was now praising Bola Tinubu. The question I want to ask Baba Akande directly is that is Bola Tinubu from Lagos? Why are you afraid to tell the people of your origin where you came from? Now, you want to be the president of this country but your identities are not clear. Even if he donated any kobo towards the building, is this the time to be saying it? Did Adebanjo force him to do it? It shows you have no class. You are not cultured.

How do you think the impasse generated by the book can be resolved?

I want to plead with Baba Akande, unfortunately, it was not just a statement, it was a book. That book should be condemned outrightly shredded into the dustbin of history because of the fallacies, inaccuracies and lies. It is most unfair. I had a cordial relationship with him when he was governor because when Ife and Modakeke were burning, he ran to Baba Obasanjo for help. I’m not from Osun and so I said I would need somebody knowledgeable about the state to work with and he gave me a very brilliant guy beyond my comprehension that can really educate me about the problems between Ife people and Modakeke.

The man was straightforward and we worked together and God favoured that knowledge. Since then, there has been no crisis between Ife and Modakeke. We did our best and everything went well.

By the final day, we went to the Villa, Baba Obasanjo sat, the Ooni and all the elders on both sides were there, we presented the report, defended the report and then they accepted it. So that is the kind of legacy Baba Akande should leave behind but from this book, you can see all the fireworks from all sides. At 83, what are you looking for? I want to plead because I know Chief Falae, when he talks and when he writes so that he doesn’t open up another can of worms because it will be worse than the nuclear bomb.