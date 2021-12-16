…2023, we ‘ll win Lagos for PDP—Jandor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has taken a swipe at erstwhile Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande over his autobiography titled: ‘My Participations,” saying it’s full fallacies, inconsistencies.

George stated this on Thursday, at a meeting where he hosted the Convener, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, who recently defected with his supporters from All Progressives Congress, APC, to the PDP,l, held at his Ikoyi residence, Lagos.

George said Akande’s book should be conscripted into the dustbin because it contained fallacies, inaccuracies and not good for present and future consumptions.

He also described the contents of the autobiography as capable of creating crisis within the Yoruba race.

Akande had in his autobiography launched last week in Lagos, claimed that former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu built the Lekki home of Pa Ayo Adebabjo, the leader of Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere.

The former APC leader also blasted erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo in the book.

George, therefore, appealed to stakeholders across Yoruba Land and Nigeria in general to disregard Akande’s claim in the book, saying the contents of the autobiography “is not good for the consumption of future generations of Yoruba children.”

He narrated how Akande, ran to Obasanjo for assistance during the Ife/Modakeke fratricidal War in Osun State when he (Akande) was governor and through the intervention of the former president, permanent solution was found to the crisis till date.

The former PDP national deputy chairman faulted Akande for vilifying Adebanjo and Obasanjo, whereas he (Akande) failed to speak on the alleged corruption of his friend, Bola Tinubu.

George, therefore, admonished the PDP members to embrace the Lagos4Lagos group, adding the the more, the merrier.

We win Lagos for PDP in 2023 polls—Jandor

Meanwhile, Jandor has boasted that he and his group will win the Lagos state Governorship In 2023 if PDP afford him the chance to for gubernatorial slot.

Jandor during his remarks said his group when combined with the PDP has the numerical strength to win in 2023.

On what he would do if he doesn’t get the governorship ticket, Jandor said he would work with whoever wins.

Jandor who will be officially welcome into the PDP with his group at a ceremony to be held in Tafawa Balewa Square On January 11, 2022, maintained that Lagos4Lagos is in PDP to win and will win convincingly in 2023.

“I don’t want to be a governor that needs second level approval to function. No going back to the APC. If I have the ticket of PDP, I’ll Win.

“If I don’t win the party ticket, I’ll support whoever wins,” he said.