By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has described his predecessor, Chief Bisi Akande as a leader who is not afraid his successor will surpass his achievements.

Oyetola, made the remarks on Thursday, at the Public Presentation of Akande’s autobiography, titled: “My Participations,” which had in attendance President Buhari, governors, senators, party chieftains, and host of others, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Oyetola, described the book, “My Participations,” as a compendium of reflections by a man whose philosophy about life is inspiring and trans-generational.

He also described Chief Akande as a leader par excellence, “who is always ready to give his best while in charge and always ready to give counsel, guidance and direction in familiar terrains, not afraid that his successors will surpass him.”

The Governor further said:“ Chief Akande played people- and developmental-centred politics that is hinged on principles and convictions.

“As a party member, he exuded loyalty to progressive ideals. As a deputy governor, he was loyal to his boss. And as a governor, he demonstrated vision, honesty, probity and exemplary service that set the tone for sustainable development in Osun.

“He is an apostle of good and visionary governance. The Osun State secretariat, Abere stands as a testimony to his enduring legacy.

“He is a bridge-builder and a detribalised Nigerian whose tenure as the Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress set a solid foundation for a viable and enduring political party.

“Chief Akande has successfully employed mentorship as a capacity-building tool for self and societal development.

“He learned at the feet of mentors such as Chief Obafemi Awolowo and remains till date one of the few committed Awoists. He gave his knowledge and experience freely to his mentees to build a sustainable political structure.

“Indeed, Chief Akande is a bridge between the old and the new politicians, which earned him the alias, Baba awon Omo Ke kee ke (father of small children).

“He is an ardent believer in one and indivisible Nigeria where equity, fairness and justice reign.

“I commend it to all who seek a purposeful living and crave the same for a stronger, better, more prosperous and enduring Nigeria,” Oyetola added.

Vanguard News Nigeria