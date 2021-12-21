By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE First Lady and wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has ordered all staff members in her office to proceed on leave until further notice.

The First Lady was part of the entourage that followed President Buhari to Istanbul on Turkey-African Partnership Summit and returned on Sunday.

A top presidency source who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the development.

According to the presidency source, “this is not the first time, even last year (2020) she did the same thing after she returned from a trip abroad.”

Reports had quoted the terse statement posted on Aisha Buhari’s official Instagram handle (@aishambuhari), signed by Dr. Mohammed Kamal, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Office of the First Lady on Health and Development Partners.

Kamal stated that official engagements and work will continue virtually.

“This serves to inform all staff that the office of the First Lady will be closed for the upcoming festive period of Christmas and New Year

“To this end, all staff are requested to proceed on leave, until further notice

“Please note that official engagements and work can also continue virtually as it was done previously.”

But the said statement appeared to had been pulled down few hours after it was posted.

Last year also the First Lady had directed one of her closest aide who had returned from oversee trip to go on self isolation.

Sulaiman Haruna, an aide to Aisha Buhari could not be reached for comments at press time, as he did not pick the calls put to him.

