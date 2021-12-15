Aguero

By Emmanuel Okogba

Sergio Aguero has called time on his playing career in adherence to his doctor’s directive following medical issues with his heart.

The former Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona forward confirmed the report that had been in the media on Wednesday via a press conference.

Aguero had to be substituted during his team’s 1-1 draw with Alaves in October after receiving medical assistance on the pitch to treat chest pains and dizziness.

He was taken to hospital for cardiac tests, after which he was ruled out for three months.

In November, Aguero said he was feeling “positive” and making “progress” with his health as response to rumours about his retirement.

“This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football.” A teary Aguero said.

“It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made I have taken for my health, that is the main reason, because of the problem that I had a month-and-a-half ago.

“I was in good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me the best thing would be to stop playing.

“So I made that decision about a week ago and I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have hope, but there wasn’t very much.”

Aguero’s biggest career goal would arguably be the one against Crystal Palace that won Manchester City the Premier League title in 2012.

Vanguard News Nigeria