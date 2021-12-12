…reaffirms faith, support, commitment to Gov and Council Chairman’s administrations

In what appears to be a harvest of celebration of good governance in the state, the people of Nkanu East local government area have come out in their large number and passed another round of vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for his giant strides in the past six and a half years of his administration.

The call which was made by the Council Chairman, Hon. Uchenna Nwobodo, yesterday, 11 December, 2021, at the local government council secretariat, Amagunze, during the People’s Democratic Party’s end of year meeting was unanimously supported by the people.

Describing the Governor as a man with a soft spot for the people of Nkanu East local government area, the Chairman assured that his administration would continue to enjoy the support of the masses in the state.

While admonishing the people to remain resolute and steadfast in the government of Ugwuanyi, Hon. Uchenna further stated that the local government area had enjoyed support, state presence, close relationship and dividends of democracy brought about by the administration of the governor.

According to the Council Chairman, after listening to what the people had to say about the Ugwuanyi’s administration, even as he had made a series of consultations over the past months, it was, therefore, pertinent for him to call on the people to reaffirm their commitment in the policies-driven administration of the governor by passing a vote of confidence on him.

“I am moving a motion on behalf of the good, appreciative and grateful people of Nkanu East local government council, PDP leadership, youth organizations, women wing, party stalwarts and support groups, both here and outside this meeting with our permission that we have total support for our dear Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi, who has led us and the good people of Enugu state very well for the past six and a half years.

“Governor Ugwuanyi has led us well and we are absolutely comfortable with his style of leadership. We have 100 percent confidence in his administration and the people of Nkanu East are happy to identify with his leadership. The Governor has done amazingly well in office. I am not saying this out of political correctness. I’m saying it out of conviction of what is on ground. The facts speak for themselves. The plethora of projects executed by the Governor are speaking loudly and positively for him. The Governor has provided all that we need in Nkanu East and we are grateful for that.

“We are, therefore, moving motion that Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is our dear Governor, and he is the only person we know in Nkanu East. He is the only man the people of Nkanu East are following, and we are going to continue to follow him. He has been supporting all our programmes, and we don’t have any other candidate except Governor Ugwuanyi both now and in 2023. We will match in multitude with him because of his sound judgment and wise counsel.

“On behalf of the people of Nkanu East local government, Your Excellency Sir, I am saying, thank you for your good works. Thank you for the uncommon transformation. Thank you for the good governance. Thank you for the peace we are enjoying in Nkanu East. Thank you for your spirit of democracy. Thank you for Nkanu East as a whole. I am saying, we have total, unalloyed, unassailable, untainted, unsullied and firm confidence in your administration. We have resolved to follow you because you have never failed us, and we have the faith and confidence that you will not fail us in the future.

“Let me use this great opportunity to appreciate the people of this local government area for the total support you’ve given to me and my team in the past one year and nine months. We are fast approaching the end of our tenure in the local government council, and our success was possible because of all the people here. Nkanu East people are the best,” Hon. Uchenna told the cheering crowds.

The motion was seconded by Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, a Member of the Enugu State House of Assembly representing the people of the local government. While seconding the motion, Hon. Nnajiofor declared that the Governor has given the people of the local government a fresh breath with his massive projects and support for the council area. He added that Enugu state was peaceful because of the conscious effort of the governor. Lauding the uncommon transformation brought about by the governor’s policy thrust, Nnajiofor assured the governor of unflinching support from the people of the area.

Party reaffirms faith, support, commitment to Gov and Council Chairman’s administrations

Meanwhile, addressing members at the meeting, the Chairman of the party who also doubles as chairman of the forum of PDP Chairmen in the state, Hon. Emeka Nwatu, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the party under the Ugwuanyi’s administration.

The chairman who further extolled the party faithful for their commitment and candid support for the state government, local government and party executive members stated that the party had never had it better than now. He assured that his leadership would continue to run inclusive policies by carrying every member along in the affairs of party politics.

Reiterating the party’s staunch commitment to the Ugwuanyi’s administration, Hon. Nwatu warned members against anti-party activities. He described the Governor has a performer and believer in equity, justice and fairness who would determine the pace of 2023 general elections in the state. He added that Enugu East Senatorial Zone would produce the next governor through Governor Ugwuanyi’s dogged spirit of zoning, fairness and peaceful disposition to the people’s clamour. Nwatu further frowned at those circulating divisive forms in the name of the party, describing it as anti-party, and advised PDP faithful both in the local government area and the state to set such forms ablaze as they were coming from desperate politicians.

In his address, the Enugu East zonal PDP Chairman, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, who was at the local government meeting to assess the progress made by the party, expressed satisfaction with what he saw. Meanwhile, Nwafor has called on the party to remain resolute in their support for the government while assuring that power would rotate back to Enugu East Senatorial Zone in 2023. He added that the Council Chairman has proven that leadership is not a rocket science through his charismatic style of governance.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Hon. Mike Ogbuekwe, has called on the people to continue to support the programmes of the state government. According to him, the government of Ugwuanyi has done well in the area of agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development, education and science and technology. He stated that the easy way for power to keep rotating peacefully was by supporting the Governor, whom he described as a “man of peace and unimpeachable character.”

In the same vein, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and convener, G-17 Support Group, Hon. Chinedu Mbah has scored the local government high in terms of their mobilisation and support base for the PDP and the governor of the state. He urged them to continue their support as power would continue in its usual way of rotation. He charged the people to prepare for another round of elections by registering for their voter’s cards.

Speaking after the meeting, Hon. S. I Mbah, a former Administrator in Nkanu South Development Area, declared that the Governor has given the people of the area reasons to celebrate the yuletide. Lending his voice, the Deputy Chairman of the Party in the Local Government, Hon. Nwigwe Abel lauded the synergy between the state government and the local government council. According to him, the good relationship was an opportunity which has brought development to the people of Nkanu East local government.

Cash donations, foodstuffs, yuletide gifts made the day

Meanwhile, the party has received donations as support from wealthy members of the party. Amongst those who made donations were Hon. Prince Jim Nonso Dubem, President General, Nkerefi Development Union, Hon. Chukwu Emmanuel Uchenna from Nkerefi Ward 1, Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, Hon. Martins Agbo, Deputy Chairman of Nkanu East local government area, Hon. Mrs. Peace Nnaji, Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Engr. Uchenna Nwobodo, Executive Chairman, Nkanu East local government council, Captain Evarest Nnaji Odengene who was described as one of the greatest supporters of the party in the state through his generous donations and active participation in the party, Hon. Peter Mbah, Hon. Mike Ogbuekwe, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, Hon. Williams Chukwu, among others.

It would be recalled that the people of Nkerefi had on different occasions in recent times, passed vote of confidence on the governor for his massive projects and leadership style in the state.