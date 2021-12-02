By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

Barely few hours after the Boko Haram sect, suspected to be ISWAP group, abducted six staff working with Borno State Ministry of Work with snatching of three trucks and a Hilux van along Chibok-Damboa Road, another 15 people, mostly passengers and motorists, were kidnapped along the same road.

The incident took place at about 2p.m. on Wednesday, but due to lack of telecommunication network, delayed access to information.

Reliable sources told Vanguard that the victims include some officials working with non-governmental organisations, NGOs, who were on their way to attend a workshop in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

A villager told Vanguard, “The about 45-kilometre Damboa-Chibok Road, which is under construction by Borno State Government, is no longer safe.

“Just yesterday(Wednesday), we witnessed twin abduction of motorists and passengers, who were forcefully taken to an unknown destination.

“The road runs through the Sambisa Forests and it appears the insurgents are out to kidnap innocent people to initiate them into their evil atrocities.

“The abduction of the 15 persons happened near Gumsuri village located along the Chibok-Damboa Road.”

The villager, who did not want his name mentioned, added via a telephone call.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya, proved abortive.

However, a reliable stakeholder in Gumsuri village confirmed the incident, informing that the abandoned vehicles of the victims were still at the scene as at Thursday morning.

