By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, bandits have attacked communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted not fewer than 36 locals.

The bandits operated on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday, taken away women, children and others into the forests, but killing no one, an escapee, Malam Muhammadu has said.

Journalists are still awaiting a reaction from the authorities.

Vanguard News Nigeria