By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have killed Rev. Dauda Bature of ECWA Church Nariya, Kaduna State who was kidnapped in his farm.

Rev. Joseph John Hayab, Vice President, Northern States and Abuja of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN), had told journalists that Bature was kidnapped on November 8 by bandits while in his farm, not far from the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna State.

His abductors later demanded ransom and his wife took the ransom and delivered it to them.

“They kidnapped her too,” Hayab said.

On November 18, the bandits released the wife and, few days later, they killed the husband.

Hayab, who is also the Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, appealed to security agents to redouble their efforts in the protection of lives and property, insisting that collecting ransom and going ahead to kill the victim is an inhuman act that must be condemned.

Meanwhile, residents of a Kaduna community had to run for their lives as security agents and invading bandits engaged in gun duel, leading to the shooting of a pregnant woman. She was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Security officers, according to locals, “repelled the rampaging bandits who attempted to invade the community in the early hours of yesterday”.

One of the locals further narrated: “For three hours, the bandits engaged the military and JTC operatives in extensive gun fire, after which three persons who were abducted from the community were freed.

“A woman among the freed, however, sustained gunshot wound. She is said to be recuperating at an undisclosed hospital.

“Thousands of residents, including men, women and children took to the streets, with some just covered by their under pants.

“A resident was seen in flames after the bandits dug a hole through a fence, gained access and set the house ablaze before fleeing”.