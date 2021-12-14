AfICTA Convenes Advisory Council; honours Olufuye, Helmy, Hossam, Osofisan, Ajayi, Tahawy & other Stakeholders.

Dr Jimson Olufuye

Africa ICT Alliance, AfICTA at its 9th Summit convened its Advisory Council (AC) with Dr. Jimson Olufuye, Founder & 1st Chair of AfICTA as Chairman with Engr Atef Helmy, Patron and former Egyptian Minister of ICT as Vice-Chairman.

Other members of the Council include: Engr Hossam Elgamal, former AfICTA Chairman; Mr Adrian Schofield, fmr AfICTA Vice-Chair; Prof Adenike Osofisan, Founding Board Member and Engr Lanre Ajayi, Founding Board Member. The AC members were also honoured with the Africa ICT Champion Awards.

Also honoured with the Award are Mr Thabo Mashegoane, the current Chair of the Board; Mr Paul Rowney, the Deputy Chair; Dr Waudo Siganga, Vice-Chair, East Africa; Eng Assem Wahby, Vice-Chair, North Africa; Ms Ulandi Exner, Vice-Chair, Southern Africa; Yusuph Kileo, Tanzania; Laicana Coulibaly, Ivory Coast; Timilehin Ambali, Nigeria; Waddah Fadul, Sudan; and Opeyemi Onifade, Nigeria.

Mr Ebenezer Dare, Co-founder, and CEO, Hostlag Limited also won the same award with 70 per cent of the ballot cast in his favour by members.

Other categories of awards bestowed by AfICTA this year included the Africa ICT Personality Award, won by Dr Hazem El Tahawy of Egypt; Africa CIO Award won by Dr Stanley Mpof, Ghana; Africa Innovation Award won by Mr Segun Olugbile, Nigeria; Africa Community Development Award won by Mr Stanley Dankyira, South Africa.

The theme of the AfICTA 9th Summit “Accelerated Digitization for Economic Revolution in Africa: Prospect and Challenges” featured high level participation and insights presented by the Chair of the ICANN Business Constituency, Mason Cole; the EVC of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) represented by Dr A. K. Nwaulune, Director of Digital Economy and the DG of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) represented by Engr Salisu Kaka, the Ag Director of Digital Economy Development, EITESAL Egypt CEO Dr M. Shedeed, Global Head, IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator, Dr Melissa Sassi, NIRA President, Mr Muhammed Rudman, Director, Abuja Geographic Information System, Dr Isa Jalo Waziri, and CEO Whogohost, Mr Toba Obaniyi among many other global stakeholders.