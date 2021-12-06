The Super Eagles may well have problems securing the release of their top stars for the forthcoming AFCON after top European clubs are piling pressure on FIFA for them to hold on to their players.

The European Club Association (ECA) have told FIFA it is deeply concerned with the well being of players amid “worsening public health situation” following the emergence of Omicron variant of the Coronavirus in South Africa.

The ECA wants to work with the world football governing body to “ensure all necessary precautions are in place to protect players and club interests” as the health situation “continues to deteriorate in an alarming manner”.

Countries have begun to reintroduce travel bans, quarantine requirements and other restrictions because of concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant.

The bulk of the 576 players across 24 teams expected for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations play for European clubs.

The delayed 2021 AFCON will be played in Cameroon between January 9 to February 6, 2022.

