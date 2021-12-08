.

… AE-FUNAI Randy lecturer to be arraigned this week – Coordinator, Taskforce on Gender-Based Violence

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Alliances for Africa, AA, a feminist organization, Wednesday launched an online registry that is designed to collect, collate and disaggregate data on Violence Against Women and Girls, VAWG through the reporting and documentation of cases of sexual & gender-based violence in the South geopolitical zone.

The web application known as Kpoturum meaning “call on me” in the Igbo language, is a technological reporting tool for documenting cases of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) with support from the African Women Development Fund (AWDF).

Briefing newsmen during the launch at Sandiego Hotel, Abakaliki, the program officer Alliances for Africa, Faith kalagbor called on state, non-state actors, stakeholders and relevant bodies to leverage the benefits of the tool to ensure that data on VAWG is available and accessible for strategic interventions.

According to her, the application is designed to help survivors access justice through effective documentation, referral and case management of VAWG.

“Kpoturum which literally means “call on me” in Igbo language, was chosen to resonate with the indigenous people of Igbo particularly, women and girls’ survivors, by way of reassuring them that they can get help when they call on us.

“The features in Kpoturum allows the user to:

Report cases of Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) as survivors, third parties or service providers whilst ensuring confidentiality of the information provided.

Access service providers information thus, bridging the gap between survivors and service providers.

View collated and disaggregated data on VAWG at a glance without any limitation.

Add helplines and toll-free numbers including Alliances for Africa’s toll-free number for immediate response; upload testimonials and success stories of closed cases, access a comprehensive directory of service providers of GBV.”

kalagbor who stated that violence against women and girls has become not only endemic but normalized in the society added that the launch of the new application would help to hope to victims across the region.

On the current situation surrounding the arrest of the Randy lecturer, Dr Felix Anyaegbunam with Alex Ekuweme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, AE-FUNAI, Ebonyi State, the State Coordinator, Taskforce team on Gender-Based Violence, Barr. Faith in Nwanchor explained that the suspect would be arraigned in court within the week.”

“He is going to be arraigned this week. He is still in the Police net. We will do an advocacy visit to the University. We will go with a petition so that they can bring their weight on the matter.”

