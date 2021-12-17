By Chioma Obinna

Hope may be on the horizon for Nigerian patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions that have defied orthodox medicine as an expert in regenerative medicine says these patients may recover fully and live a normal life with Adult Stem Cell therapy.

Making the assertion in his presentation entitled: “Regenerative Medicine, Benefits of Adult Stem Cell Therapy” at the 11th Annual Symposium of the Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria, HEWAN, in Lagos, the Medical Director of Glory Wellness and Regenerative Centre, Dr. David Ikudayisi further explained that diseases that can be treated with adult stem cell therapy to include any disease where there is tissue degeneration and many disorders with no identifiable medical or neurological condition.

Stating that “incurable disease” was becoming history, Ikudayisi added that adult stem cell therapy can effectively treat 122 autoimmune disorders in the body.

He listed some of these to include Autism, Diabetes Type I and II, Hypertension, Stroke especially acute Stroke and Cerebral Palsy, Erectile Dysfunction, Female Infertility, Osteoarthritis, Chronic Joint Pain among others.

Ikudayisi who is a Diplomate of American Board of Internal Medicine with practice in Lagos and Tampa Florida, United States, said Regenerative medicine is gaining global currency as it is widely in use in most developed countries of Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Quoting Mayo Clinic, Minnesota, United States, Ikudayisi said: “Regenerative Medicine is a game-changing area of medicine with the potential to fully heal damaged tissues and organs, offering solutions and hope for people who have conditions that today are beyond repair”.

Regenerative medicine comprises Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a blood-based therapy and Adult Stem Cell Therapy which involves the use of body fat, bone marrow and umbilical cord Stem Cells.

Ikudayisi said Stem Cells work through a “Paracrine effect” which is a form of the cell to cell communication in which the stem cell produces a signal to induce changes in a nearby cell, altering the behaviour or differentiation of those cells.

He said Adult Stem Cell can be used as an anti-ageing therapy especially in the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men, enhanced orgasm and infertility in women. Ikudayisi who has written extensively in respected international medical journals said Adult Stem Cell has been used to successfully treat a number of otherwise hopeless cases including a one-year non-healing stage three Decubitus ulcer in a patient with incomplete spinal cord injury. The stem therapy was also used to treat a 60-year male three weeks acute stroke and treatment of stage 4 Osteoarthritis right hip joint in a 74-year-old female in November 20, 2020.

Ikudayisi gave another case study of treatment of 75-year-old female with severe low back pain and inability to stand and walk upright. She had a double dose of adult fat-derived stem cell therapy on December 17, 2019, and can now walk sprightly. He urged Nigerians especially the elite who spend millions of dollars annually on overseas treatment to embrace regenerative medicine for better health and reduction in medical tourism.

He advised patients to seek early treatment to ensure a higher success rate and less number of sessions needed and less expensive.

Ikudayisi said Regenerative Medicine does not promise a cure but the incremental improvement that orthodox medicine may not be able to offer the patient as of today

END

54gene to end misdiagnosis introduces 300 historic tests

By Chioma Obinna

The era of misdiagnosis in the Nigerian healthcare system will soon be a thing of the past as a healthy technology company, 54gene, advancing African genomics research for improved global health outcomes, has pledged its commitment towards ending misdiagnosis in the country’s medical laboratory sector with the launch of its diagnostic Arm, 7RiverLabs to boost patient health outcomes.

The tech company with its diagnostic hubs fitted with state-of-the-art technology will offer healthcare providers and patients access to world-class, cost-effective, speedy, reliable and advanced molecular diagnostics.

Physical locations with over 100 employees are already open in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt, with additional centres due to launch in 10 additional key Nigerian cities in the coming months.

Built on the vision of equalising precision medicine/diagnostics for African populations, 54gene has domesticated diagnostic technology; eliminating the need for samples to be sent abroad for analysis; at what is often at a considerable cost to African patients.

Physicians will now be able to detect and prevent diseases earlier thereby helping to improve patients’ treatment outcomes and quality of health.

At a media unveiling of the lab, the 54gene Founder and CEO Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong who pledged to ensure that patients get the best of outcomes said launching 7RiverLabs is a manifestation of one of the goals 54gene set out to achieve two years ago..

He said the company was committed to improving diagnostic and treatment outcomes on the continent by leveraging advances in the precision medicine space.

“With the range of tests 7RiverLabs offers, millions of Africans can begin to take greater control of their health. “

“Through the use of state-of-the-art laboratories and marked workflow improvements, over 300 critical molecular tests can now be performed safely and securely in Africa – covering oncology, infectious diseases, genetic testing and sequencing, anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, microbiology, haematology serving both communicable and non-communicable diseases,” he stated.

On his part, Jude Uzonwanne noted that with some tests costing as little as a few thousand Naira – generally more affordable than the prevailing market rates – results, depending on the complexity, are provided in as little time as a few hours to a few days and are sent digitally to patients’ physicians for follow-up.

“Our goal with this new subsidiary is to ensure that every African has access to advanced laboratory tests without having to pay an exorbitant out-of-pocket fee. Patients will receive speedy results that will guide their physicians in reducing late diagnoses leading to poor chances of survival, improving their treatment options and ultimately their quality of life. 7RiverLabs is complementing Government and industry efforts to attain the Nigerian Ministry of Health’s mandate

towards improved care for the general population. Hundreds of molecular tests will be made available for millions of people at a fraction of the cost of transporting samples overseas thereby helping to increase early disease-detection and screening rates and save lives. This is groundbreaking news for Nigeria; and as we forge trusted partnerships with leading health insurers, hospitals and healthcare professionals, we anticipate that hundreds more jobs will be created in our expansion of services across Africa”.

As of 2021, the addressable market for medical tests in Sub-Saharan Africa is currently worth US$10

billion and is projected to grow at 4% per annum. At present, the majority of molecular tests are sent outside of the continent.

As part of its mission to establish itself as a principal provider of diagnostic care driven by ultra-modern technology, 54gene has appointed its Chief Business Officer, Jude Uzonwanne as the new subsidiary’s interim CEO.

Rejection of export produce: IPAN seeks adequate funding of analytic laboratories to end trend

By Alice EkpanAlice

THE Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria, IPAN, has lamented the neglect of its laboratories by the government, saying it was constrained to carry out indebt laboratory tests of most produce being expected to foreign nations.

The group which said the development was a major contributor to the high rate of rejection of most consumer goods from Nigerian’s extraction, appealed to the authorities to do the needful.

It also tasked Nigerians exporting produce to consider quality assurance, noting that the high rate at which goods from the country were being rejected by foreign nations was embarrassing.

IPAN Chairman of Council, Femi Oyediran, speaking in Abuja, during the group’s Mandatory training workshop for members, said his organisation’s smooth operation was being hindered by proper funding.

“We are facing a lot of challenges, especially proper funding. Funding of these laboratories is key, “he said.

“Regretting that,”During the intervention fund from the government to most organisations in Nigeria, we never received any dime from the government, “he sàid: “And it is key that government supports us because if the government supports these analytic laboratories as well as the medical laboratories, we will be able to safeguard the health of the people.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Registrar of IPAN, Aliyu Angara, said IPAN, through its members, had been at the forefront in laboratory testing of consumer and health-related products for the socio-economic wellbeing of the nation.

Angara noted that the role of quality assurance of products to enhance industrial development trade competitiveness in global markets, food safety and health, environmental and climate change, among others, cannot be over-emphasised.

“It is disheartening to mention that most African countries till date have continued to incur huge financial losses from rejections of products billed for exports by the European countries, America and Asia. The essential reasons were attributed to non-compliance with international standard specifications.

“Our dear country Nigeria is not free from these embarrassing and monumental losses especially from her non-oil exports.”

According to him, “The role of the Public Analysts with regards to the AFCFTA cannot be over-emphasised in the crucial role of quality assurance of products.”

Angara, who noted that “Recently, NAFDAC complained of the rejection of food and produce from Nigeria, from Europe and America and some other parts because diligence was not done on all these products before they leave”, appealed for a change of heart.

“There are standards and if you don’t meet it, it is either destroyed or sent back to your country and that is not good for trade, “he reminded.

On his part the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Public Sector Matters, Mr. Francis Anatogu, while noting that financially, the country can capture the African market, tasked it to “aim at building capacity to produce and export at least a billion-dollar of products and services on an annual basis.”

Anatogu,who expressed optimism that Nigeria had all it takes to capture African market, tasked the country to aim at building capacity to produce and export at least a billion-dollar of products and services on an annual basis.

“This will take time, but at least that is the ambition that we have set up and gradually we work with to realise it.

“Considering where we are today, that is the kind of ambition if we are going to move our economy more towards non-oil, “he said.

Anatogu who is also the Secretary of, National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (NAC-AfCFTA), noted that quality was key, hence, the need for IPAN as a regulatory body to do more in the area of capacity development.

“Quality is a key element of that market access. So we have identified a number of initiatives and programmes.

“There are a lot of projects already ongoing in the infrastructure space. There’s a lot ongoing in terms of access to finance by the Central Bank, BOI Development Bank and others. A lot has been having done by SMEDAN any piece in terms of the growing capacity of our people to export. Now, there’s also a lot ongoing at the state level in terms of building that production and service

capacity.

“We are now focusing on AFCFTA, prioritising some of these ongoing initiatives to make sure that we can immediately start to see the results.

“Two key areas that we have now started working in implementation space at AFC FTA are aggregating SMEs for export. The other one is an E-commerce initiative, which is about onboarding SMEs onto e-commerce platforms. So this is actually making their products visible, helping them to actually develop that capacity very quickly to export,” he said.

Stakeholders at the event agreed that to move Nigeria’s economy towards non-oil, the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, must begin to build capacity for the production as well as exportation of products and services worth a billion-dollar annually.

According to them, Nigeria has every opportunity to capture 10 per cent of Africa’s market moving towards a non-oil economy.

￼Chioma Obinna

Senior Health Correspondent

Vanguard Media Limited

No. 1 Vanguard Avenue, Kirikiri Canal,

P.M.B 1007, Apapa Lagos

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 08023248340, 07033837480

Twitter handle: @chiobinna2003

facebook: [email protected]

Adult stem cell therapy offers hope to acute stroke, other ailments in humans —Dr. David Ikudayisi

By Chioma Obinna

Hope may be on the horizon for Nigerian patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions that have defied orthodox medicine as an expert in regenerative medicine says these patients may recover fully and live a normal life with Adult Stem Cell therapy.

Making the assertion in his presentation entitled: “Regenerative Medicine, Benefits of Adult Stem Cell Therapy” at the 11th Annual Symposium of the Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria, HEWAN, in Lagos, the Medical Director of Glory Wellness and Regenerative Centre, Dr. David Ikudayisi further explained that diseases that can be treated with adult stem cell therapy to include any disease where there is tissue degeneration and many disorders with no identifiable medical or neurological condition.

Stating that “incurable disease” was becoming history, Ikudayisi added that adult stem cell therapy can effectively treat 122 autoimmune disorders in the body.

He listed some of these to include Autism, Diabetes Type I and II, Hypertension, Stroke especially acute Stroke and Cerebral Palsy, Erectile Dysfunction, Female Infertility, Osteoarthritis, Chronic Joint Pain among others.

Ikudayisi who is a Diplomate of American Board of Internal Medicine with practice in Lagos and Tampa Florida, United States, said Regenerative medicine is gaining global currency as it is widely in use in most developed countries of Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Quoting Mayo Clinic, Minnesota, United States, Ikudayisi said: “Regenerative Medicine is a game-changing area of medicine with the potential to fully heal damaged tissues and organs, offering solutions and hope for people who have conditions that today are beyond repair”.

Regenerative medicine comprises Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a blood-based therapy and Adult Stem Cell Therapy which involves the use of body fat, bone marrow and umbilical cord Stem Cells.

Ikudayisi said Stem Cells work through a “Paracrine effect” which is a form of the cell to cell communication in which the stem cell produces a signal to induce changes in a nearby cell, altering the behaviour or differentiation of those cells.

He said Adult Stem Cell can be used as an anti-ageing therapy especially in the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men, enhanced orgasm and infertility in women. Ikudayisi who has written extensively in respected international medical journals said Adult Stem Cell has been used to successfully treat a number of otherwise hopeless cases including a one-year non-healing stage three Decubitus ulcer in a patient with incomplete spinal cord injury. The stem therapy was also used to treat a 60-year male three weeks acute stroke and treatment of stage 4 Osteoarthritis right hip joint in a 74-year-old female in November 20, 2020.

Ikudayisi gave another case study of treatment of 75-year-old female with severe low back pain and inability to stand and walk upright. She had a double dose of adult fat-derived stem cell therapy on December 17, 2019, and can now walk sprightly. He urged Nigerians especially the elite who spend millions of dollars annually on overseas treatment to embrace regenerative medicine for better health and reduction in medical tourism.

He advised patients to seek early treatment to ensure a higher success rate and less number of sessions needed and less expensive.

Ikudayisi said Regenerative Medicine does not promise a cure but the incremental improvement that orthodox medicine may not be able to offer the patient as of today

END

54gene to end misdiagnosis introduces 300 historic tests

By Chioma Obinna

The era of misdiagnosis in the Nigerian healthcare system will soon be a thing of the past as a healthy technology company, 54gene, advancing African genomics research for improved global health outcomes, has pledged its commitment towards ending misdiagnosis in the country’s medical laboratory sector with the launch of its diagnostic Arm, 7RiverLabs to boost patient health outcomes.

The tech company with its diagnostic hubs fitted with state-of-the-art technology will offer healthcare providers and patients access to world-class, cost-effective, speedy, reliable and advanced molecular diagnostics.

Physical locations with over 100 employees are already open in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt, with additional centres due to launch in 10 additional key Nigerian cities in the coming months.

Built on the vision of equalising precision medicine/diagnostics for African populations, 54gene has domesticated diagnostic technology; eliminating the need for samples to be sent abroad for analysis; at what is often at a considerable cost to African patients.

Physicians will now be able to detect and prevent diseases earlier thereby helping to improve patients’ treatment outcomes and quality of health.

At a media unveiling of the lab, the 54gene Founder and CEO Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong who pledged to ensure that patients get the best of outcomes said launching 7RiverLabs is a manifestation of one of the goals 54gene set out to achieve two years ago..

He said the company was committed to improving diagnostic and treatment outcomes on the continent by leveraging advances in the precision medicine space.

“With the range of tests 7RiverLabs offers, millions of Africans can begin to take greater control of their health. “

“Through the use of state-of-the-art laboratories and marked workflow improvements, over 300 critical molecular tests can now be performed safely and securely in Africa – covering oncology, infectious diseases, genetic testing and sequencing, anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, microbiology, haematology serving both communicable and non-communicable diseases,” he stated.

On his part, Jude Uzonwanne noted that with some tests costing as little as a few thousand Naira – generally more affordable than the prevailing market rates – results, depending on the complexity, are provided in as little time as a few hours to a few days and are sent digitally to patients’ physicians for follow-up.

“Our goal with this new subsidiary is to ensure that every African has access to advanced laboratory tests without having to pay an exorbitant out-of-pocket fee. Patients will receive speedy results that will guide their physicians in reducing late diagnoses leading to poor chances of survival, improving their treatment options and ultimately their quality of life. 7RiverLabs is complementing Government and industry efforts to attain the Nigerian Ministry of Health’s mandate

towards improved care for the general population. Hundreds of molecular tests will be made available for millions of people at a fraction of the cost of transporting samples overseas thereby helping to increase early disease-detection and screening rates and save lives. This is groundbreaking news for Nigeria; and as we forge trusted partnerships with leading health insurers, hospitals and healthcare professionals, we anticipate that hundreds more jobs will be created in our expansion of services across Africa”.

As of 2021, the addressable market for medical tests in Sub-Saharan Africa is currently worth US$10

billion and is projected to grow at 4% per annum. At present, the majority of molecular tests are sent outside of the continent.

As part of its mission to establish itself as a principal provider of diagnostic care driven by ultra-modern technology, 54gene has appointed its Chief Business Officer, Jude Uzonwanne as the new subsidiary’s interim CEO.

Rejection of export produce: IPAN seeks adequate funding of analytic laboratories to end trend

By Alice EkpanAlice

THE Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria, IPAN, has lamented the neglect of its laboratories by the government, saying it was constrained to carry out indebt laboratory tests of most produce being expected to foreign nations.

The group which said the development was a major contributor to the high rate of rejection of most consumer goods from Nigerian’s extraction, appealed to the authorities to do the needful.

It also tasked Nigerians exporting produce to consider quality assurance, noting that the high rate at which goods from the country were being rejected by foreign nations was embarrassing.

IPAN Chairman of Council, Femi Oyediran, speaking in Abuja, during the group’s Mandatory training workshop for members, said his organisation’s smooth operation was being hindered by proper funding.

“We are facing a lot of challenges, especially proper funding. Funding of these laboratories is key, “he said.

“Regretting that,”During the intervention fund from the government to most organisations in Nigeria, we never received any dime from the government, “he sàid: “And it is key that government supports us because if the government supports these analytic laboratories as well as the medical laboratories, we will be able to safeguard the health of the people.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Registrar of IPAN, Aliyu Angara, said IPAN, through its members, had been at the forefront in laboratory testing of consumer and health-related products for the socio-economic wellbeing of the nation.

Angara noted that the role of quality assurance of products to enhance industrial development trade competitiveness in global markets, food safety and health, environmental and climate change, among others, cannot be over-emphasised.

“It is disheartening to mention that most African countries till date have continued to incur huge financial losses from rejections of products billed for exports by the European countries, America and Asia. The essential reasons were attributed to non-compliance with international standard specifications.

“Our dear country Nigeria is not free from these embarrassing and monumental losses especially from her non-oil exports.”

According to him, “The role of the Public Analysts with regards to the AFCFTA cannot be over-emphasised in the crucial role of quality assurance of products.”

Angara, who noted that “Recently, NAFDAC complained of the rejection of food and produce from Nigeria, from Europe and America and some other parts because diligence was not done on all these products before they leave”, appealed for a change of heart.

“There are standards and if you don’t meet it, it is either destroyed or sent back to your country and that is not good for trade, “he reminded.

On his part the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Public Sector Matters, Mr. Francis Anatogu, while noting that financially, the country can capture the African market, tasked it to “aim at building capacity to produce and export at least a billion-dollar of products and services on an annual basis.”

Anatogu,who expressed optimism that Nigeria had all it takes to capture African market, tasked the country to aim at building capacity to produce and export at least a billion-dollar of products and services on an annual basis.

“This will take time, but at least that is the ambition that we have set up and gradually we work with to realise it.

“Considering where we are today, that is the kind of ambition if we are going to move our economy more towards non-oil, “he said.

Anatogu who is also the Secretary of, National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (NAC-AfCFTA), noted that quality was key, hence, the need for IPAN as a regulatory body to do more in the area of capacity development.

“Quality is a key element of that market access. So we have identified a number of initiatives and programmes.

“There are a lot of projects already ongoing in the infrastructure space. There’s a lot ongoing in terms of access to finance by the Central Bank, BOI Development Bank and others. A lot has been having done by SMEDAN any piece in terms of the growing capacity of our people to export. Now, there’s also a lot ongoing at the state level in terms of building that production and service

capacity.

“We are now focusing on AFCFTA, prioritising some of these ongoing initiatives to make sure that we can immediately start to see the results.

“Two key areas that we have now started working in implementation space at AFC FTA are aggregating SMEs for export. The other one is an E-commerce initiative, which is about onboarding SMEs onto e-commerce platforms. So this is actually making their products visible, helping them to actually develop that capacity very quickly to export,” he said.

Stakeholders at the event agreed that to move Nigeria’s economy towards non-oil, the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, must begin to build capacity for the production as well as exportation of products and services worth a billion-dollar annually.

According to them, Nigeria has every opportunity to capture 10 per cent of Africa’s market moving towards a non-oil economy.

￼Chioma Obinna

Senior Health Correspondent

Vanguard Media Limited

No. 1 Vanguard Avenue, Kirikiri Canal,

P.M.B 1007, Apapa Lagos

Email: [email protected]

￼Life is too short to be selfish.

In whatever you do in life, remember, someone somewhere is watching.