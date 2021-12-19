..As Ukpo, Arthur Eze’s community confers Chieftaincy title of ‘Ifezulumba’ on governor

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday joined members of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) in their last Crusade for 2021, to the admiration of the Eucharist Adorers who cheered the governor for his humility, commitment to God as well as uncommon disposition to peace and good governance.

Welcoming Gov. Ugwuanyi on arrival amid loud ovation and cheers from the large crowd, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka applauded the governor for his commitment to peace and good governance, as well as his solidarity, brotherly love, friendship and paternal support to the Ministry.

Fr. Mbaka who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a good man, a member of the Adoration Ministry, a father and friend to this Ministry” disclosed that under Ugwuanyi’s leadership, the Ministry has enjoyed peace, love and quality access road, stressing: “Otherwise we would have been in a forest that will be difficult to locate, just to mention a few among other great things His Excellency has been doing for this Ministry”.

The Spiritual Director said the Adorers are happy with the governor, saying: “We are happy you are here to witness the end of the Crusade; our prayers will continue to go for you”.

Fr. Mbaka prayed for Gov. Ugwuanyi and beseeched that “the hand of God would never depart from you in Jesus Name”.

Addressing the Adorers, Gov. Ugwuanyi who praised and worshipped God with the Adorers wished them a Happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

In another development, Ukpo community in Anambra State, also yesterday, conferred on Gov. Ugwuanyi, the Chieftaincy title of “Ifezulumba”, in recognition of his “contributions towards the development of Ukpo and mankind”.

The Chieftaincy title was conferred on Gov. Ugwuanyi by His Majesty Igwe Dr. Robert C. Eze (Okofia VI) the Igwe Ukpo and Clan Head of Dunukofia Ancient Kingdom, Anambra State, during the 30th Ukpo Ofala Celebration.

The event was witnessed by the illustrious son of Ukpo community, an international business mogul and a renowned philanthropist, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze (Ebube Ukpo, Ozoigbondu); the Senator Representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Iyom Senator Uche Ekwunife (who was also conferred with the Chieftaincy title of “Ifekaolaedo”); the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East Zone, Chief Ali Odefa, among others.