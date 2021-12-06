Adetola Aderinto aka Sugar mummy’ bags one of the most prestigious awards in African media at Africa choice Awards as the most Dynamic TV host.

Adetola is the lead anchor of The Request Show on the Ravetv channel where she has interviewed the likes of Femi Kuti, TIti Kuti aka Ade Tiger, Seyi Awolowo, Efe former winner of Big Brother, Liya the 30 BG queen of Davido’s label and lots more.

She is also the brain behind one of Africas biggest shows, Legends on board, where she has interviewed veterans like Ali Baba, Julius Agu, Charly Boy, Buchi, the late Majeck Fashake Joke Silver, and lots more.

African choice award 2021 was hosted by Ike Onyema big brother sensation and Sandra Okenzuwa and the theme was Celebrating African culture heritage pride fashion and beauty.

It’s the 3rd award-successful held by the organizer Mr Theophilus Olele. Other notable award winners were the legendary sound engineer Swaps on the mix Dj Neptune Burnaboy Tasha and lots more.

Vanguard News Nigeria