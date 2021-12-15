The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has described the death of the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu (Amororo II), as a national tragedy, especially now the country was in dire need of elders like him to foster peace, unity and security.

Aderinokun stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the family, moments after the announcement of demise of the late monarch on Tuesday.

The People’s Democratic Party chieftain in Ogun State, who was received by the Olori of Owu Kingdom, extolled the Olowu for his fatherly role to him and the indigenes, and for taking the Kingdom to the next level with key developments.

He noted the impact made by Oba Dosunmu before as a movie producer and when he ascended the throne with his leadership role and influence in the public sector.

While appreciating God for the fulfilled and good life of the first-class King, Chief Aderinokun prayed that the Lord will grant the family, the people of Owu and Ogun State the fortitude to bear the loss.

The news of the demise of the first class monarch who passed on Sunday, December 12 after a brief illness, was announced on Tuesday night by the Ogun State government through a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs , Afolabi Afuape.

The veteran TV producer who ascended the throne in 2005 as the 13th Olowu after Oba Adewale Adisa Odeleye, who transited to glory in 2003.