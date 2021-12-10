A week after visiting Lafenwa Market, Chief Olumide Aderinokun fulfilled his promise of #50,000 each to 50 traders affected by the fire incident on Thursday.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom returned to the market in company of community leaders and the People’s Democratic Party chieftains in Abeokuta North Local Government and Ogun State.

The event was capped with songs of appreciation and praises for Chief Aderinokun who had earlier donated a borehole project with a generator in the market earlier this year.

The revered philanthropist who co-founded Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, admonished the market women and men to get involved in politics and register for voter’s card in order to have a say in the 2023 general elections.

“I’m doing this because of my love for the people. It is not that I have a political appointment already but I’m motivated by the happiness of my people,” he said.

“This is just a little of my contribution to the people of Lafenwa but we can do much more if we embrace unity and support one another.

“We must all get involved in political process. Tell your children who are above 18 to register for voter’s card and you should do the same because that is our access card to change the narrative in 2023.”