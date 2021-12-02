Adetokunbo ‘Toks’ Adegbuyi has shared his latest song, “Bamisoro.”

The mid-tempo record is warm and rich, offering a fine immersion into the hybrid of Afrobeats and Hip Hop being made by the American-born Nigerian artist.

Adegbuyi’s cool raps are emboldened by the bubbly production as he sings passionately about a love interest Translated from Yoruba, “Bamisoro” means talk to me and indeed Adebguyi’s serenading land affectionately, making the record an easy pick for a chill evening playlist. “Wanna make love to your mind…Open up your eyes see the sunshine,” he offers, straddling the line between physical affection and intellectual curiosity.

Accompanied by guitars and air-rippling horns, the record soundtracks the tenderness that comes with being in love.

Born in Chicago to an American mother, Toks Adegbuyi’s music was widely influenced. He lost his Nigerian dad when he was really young and Toks turned to music having discovered that writing songs had a calming, therapeutic effect on him.

Rappers such as 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G and Snoop Dogg are among his musical influences.

The Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Kuti, as well as American icons Jermaine Dupri and Dr. Dre were other great artists he grew up listening to.

Much like the current crop of African entertainers like Burna Boy, Adegbuyi’s sound is an eclectic collection of diverse genres such as afrobeats, afrocuban, Hip Hop, R&B and Jazz.

“Bamisoro” flexes Adegbuyi’s mastery of an African sound which reaches across the globe to be complemented with other experiences—musical and otherwise.