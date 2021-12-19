By Gabriel Olawale

Thousands of worshippers are expected to congregate at Lekki, Lagos as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye (aka Daddy G.O,) will hold a special Christmas service on the December 25, 2021 at the Region 11 headquarter parish(Blessed Family) of RCCG in Lekki, Lagos.

This will be the first service that Adeboye will hold on Christmas Day in the affluent community.

Christmas has been a secular family holiday, observed by the RCCG throughout the world to reflect on all the sacrifices Jesus Christ made for humanity on the cross, which man should demonstrate with others.

Members of the Blessed Family and beyond understand that Jesus brought salvation to mankind and also rescued humanity from sin, death, fear, grave and all forms of curses hence they are marking this Christmas with special spiritual event.

Speaking ahead of the special service, Head of the Blessed Family and Pastor in charge of Region 11, Charles Kpandei, said hosting Daddy G.O on a Christmas Day will be an opportunity for everyone living in Lekki , Ajah , Sangotedo, Lakowe, Eleko junction and beyond to converge, appreciate God and fulfill the great commission as part of the annual December ‘let go a fishing’ programme.

Pastor Kpandei said the Blessed Family Christmas service will commence by 7 am on Saturday , December 25, 2021 at the Resurrection Ground, 1 Resurrection Drive, Jakande First Gate, Lekki, Lagos, while members of the general public and the parish are expected to have arrived early to take vantage seats before Daddy G.O’s ministration.