The Adamawa House of Assembly has approved the N163.68 billion budget estimate for 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri presented the proposal budget of ₦163 billion to the legislature for approval on Nov. 4.

The approval followed the presentation of the Appropriation Bill for third reading at plenary on Wednesday in Yola.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr Hammantukur Yettisuri, member representing Jada/Mbulo constituency, moved the motion for the approval of the bill.

After considering the importance of the appropriation bill the Minority Leader, Mr Muhammad Mutawalli, member representing Girei constituency, seconded the motion.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Aminu Iya, who presided over the session, directed the clerk to prepare a clean copy of bill for the governor’s assent. (NAN)