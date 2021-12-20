As 2022 draws near, Adaigbo Secondary School Old Students Association’s Exco has mapped out plans on how to assist the school.

The association had weekend held its last quarter meeting and end of the year party at the Access Hotel Opebi.

The Chairman of the Association Mr Sylvester Ekwenuya welcomed everyone especially the BOT Chairman Ayoh Gasby who represented the diaspora members and Stephen Ehuhu who represented other zones in Nigeria. They reviewed the past activities during the year which was not too encouraging perhaps because of Covid 19 impact and proposed new projects to be carried out by 2022.

He appreciated all Exco and the general members for their efforts in tackling the decay in the school that produced the two Olympian in the Person of Peter Konyegwachie and Paul Emordi.

Their 2022 plans which was discussed considered some few projects like the renovation and reconstruction of the gate area and house, to complement the efforts of the diaspora members who have chosen to provide daily security staff for one year, solar power to light up the school at night and to clean up the school environments monthly. They also resolved to complete the chairs and table projects they started last year by producing extra 40 chairs and tables to make it to 100 chairs and tables.

The fencing of the front field of the school was also considered but they will make due for now with a flower fence by the drive way and the front field and re activate the gully in front of the flower fence to prevent intruders from entrance through the flower. They are also looking at the renovation of the principal quarters to create a presence in the school compound to reduce the property vandalization in that environment.

The Account of the Association was presented by the Treasurer, Mr Dominic Chukwurah where he reported that the Association closed the year with an income surplus. The welfare of members was discussed and the Exco resolved that there shall be no more burial levy payment instead every member will be encouraged to contribute towards an insurance scheme that can give out N1 million on the event of death of any member. They reaffirmed that registration fee for new members remains N17,000 and assisting any member for now remains only for financial members if need be. As such members were encouraged to pay their debts and also their 2022 annual dues and project levy earlier to enable them carry out their plans.

The Exco used the opportunity to review the Exco members by dropping the inactive members and including some active members to ensure a better administration.

In rounding up, the Exco seized the opportunity to appeal to Gov Okowa to pay attention to the dilapidated infrastructure in the school especially the new structures that were abandoned in the last 4 years and ensure that the school has committed Principal and teachers that can come with ownership culture that will bring back the lost glory of the school. They also thanked His Royal Highness, the Obi of Ogwashi uku for his efforts in the school development and encouraged him to do more. They also appeal to the well meaning indigenes of Ogwashi-Uku to also show more interest in the affairs of the school. The meeting ended with a closing prayer said by Dominic Chukwurah after which the end of the year party started and ended in a happy note. The Exco seized the opportunity to wish all members happy Christmas and a prosperous new year in advance.