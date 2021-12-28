By Agwuma Kingsley

2021 has been a good year in the Nigerian music landscape. It has been filled with ushering part of the most successful creators into larger music spaces, like Wizkid’s “Essence” alongside Tems made an impact on pop culture.

The record also accompanied a remix with Justin Bieber on the album’s deluxe version, and it has successfully got nominated for the 2022 Grammy Academy Awards on the best global music performance with Essence, as well as the album got nominated for the best album along with other incredible nominee’s.

Burna Boy also recounts victories in the moments with the fourth Grammy nomination on the row. Davido along the line seems to battle career decline, although he also had part of the sizeable records in between the year, it’s a fair share even as he closed the year bagging an ambassadorial deal with sports kit company Puma. He also performed in shows that he ended the year with.

Tiwa Savage on the other tail end has been transitioning, Seyi Shay as well, after the long hiatus since 2017, she officially breaks into cultural spaces with her sophomore album titled Big Girl, which recounts critical acclaim. Adekunle Gold had a successful run, he currently props another album release in February 2022.

His most beloved wife Simi has never left the radar of our minds either. Omah Lay, Rema, Joeboy, Fireboy, super talented Tems, C-Kay, Kizz Daniel, Reekado Banks, and others have been taking the culture to higher grounds and have been a source of inspiration to other new generations on the rise.

This list comprises the most promising creators to watch out for in 2022. The majority of them have created both commercially successful records and have topped the charts.

AV:

After the release of his locally and continental smash hit single “Big Thug Boys”, AV is becoming a trusted Nigerian hitmaker. He accompanied “Confessions”, the sequel that follows, and currently, he is becoming everyone’s favorite. 2022 could see him through the moments of creating more good times altogether.

Magixx:

Superstar Magixx, who currently has a record deal with one of Africa’s biggest record labels Mavin Record, has proved his capability in 2021 through his self-titled debut extended play. He carries charisma and elegance and according to him in an interview with Culture Custodian, he could make any music possible while he looks forward to better days. With Donjazzy’s experience and his execs support alongside, Magixx is on the path to expressing an art that could make him one of the biggest fast-rising stars in 2022.

Jaywillz:

Jaywillz has currently had a successful run. He created and has been part of the best records that made 2021 so far, from featuring on the star-studded Olamide’s twelfth studio album “Uy Scuti”, he released an earworm record titled “Medicine”, it later became everyone’s favorite breaking out from Tik-Tok even as Jaywillz also assisted the catchy song release with a 7-track extended play titled “Love Or The Word EP”. 2022, has to unfold more surprises for Jaywillz, of course, because he is special.

Ruger:

Ruger has been amazing and with a sophomore extended play added to his record catalog, he has become more promising and has cemented his place all at once. “Bounce” was one of his smash-hits off his debut extended play responsible enough for song-of-the-year conversations. He has had a successful run in 2021, we look for more in the coming year.

Guchi:

With Guchi’s “Jennifer”, she has become one of the street’s most beloved female creators. And with her other recent effort ” Scatter My Head” assisted by Zlatan Ibile, Guchi tries replicating the success of “Jennifer”, while she hasn’t fully, she has proved a point to some extent and 2022 would take her farther, with the right strategy and putting out records the perfect timing, she would make a successful 2022 because she’s got all it takes.

1dabanton:

1dabanton’s “No Wahala” off his debut studio album “Original Vibe Machine”, is where the magic lies. While his “No Wahala” could replicate another meteoric success like C-Kay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah)”, Banton is on the move.

He first released the record off the album and currently, the track has recorded more than 3million views on YouTube, after some months of release. The record has kept penetrating spaces both locally and internationally and bridging the gap for people to live and bask in the euphoria of the true meaning of life which it states, sharing that you live in every moment. 1da’s big break can happen in 2022, nothing is truly impossible. Anything can happen the same way it manifested for CKay.

Dr. Barz:

Gradually, he is stepping in and is about to change the game from the southern part of Nigeria. He released his sophomore extended play “Something Else2”, where he sounds more refreshing and promising than ever. Dr. Barz is creating the right moments through his music which could soundtrack the situations of his current generation and inspire them to do better instead of struggling with mediocrity. He has had a successful run in 2021, 2022, which might be the big break where he officially promises his debut album even after he has traded verses and made records with part of the most prominent Nigerian creators like M.I, Vector, Yung6ix, Erigga, Ajebohustlers and more.

Ayra Starr:

Ayra Starr can’t be left out, with her debut self-titled extended play accompanied with her debut studio album on the rise to critical acclaim, with standout tracks like “Bloody Samaritan”, “Away” and more has seen her soundtrack us her adeptness. Seeing her through all this, you need no voodoo priest to announce to you that her 2022 would be an incredible run too.