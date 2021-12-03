Popular Nigerian actress, Chinwe Owoh, has taken to her social media to carpet a critic of Billionaire Prophet Fufeyin and Christianity.

The critic, who described himself as a founder of a foundation that cure people had said there was nothing like miracle, stressing that pastors, especially Billionaire Prophet Fufeyin only perform fake miracles.

Owoh, who said she watched the video of the critic online noted that it was by the mercy of God through the ministry of Fufeyin that she could walk again miraculously.

“I believe his God, Actress Owoh, stressing that the critic would only attract the anger of God if he continues to speak wrongly against anointed men of God like Fufeyin.

While the critic, in the video clip said Fufeyin only provided money to sick celebrities, failing to heal, Owoh discredited the claim, noting that she was in critical condition that confined her to a wheelchair before meeting Fufeyin for prayers.

“I saw something in the internet that Jeremiah is fake. The person must be crazy to make that statement. People knew me with walking sticks. It was the God of Jeremiah that healed me,” she said.

The Nollywood Veteran, Owoh described Fufeyin as a special Prophet from the most high God.

A Prophet, Ojenamuo Ojenamadu, in a video insisted that the comments made by critic could incite religious war, stressing that it remained insulting, debilitating and blaspheming to speak against Jesus Christ and the very essence of Christianity.

According to him, it is only fools like the critic that says there is no God, adding that the prophet should not only be taken as fool but punished by God for careless comments.

Ojenamadu, who showed series of testimonies that has happened at Fufeyin church with the people testifying to work God is doing asked the public especially Christians not to allow anti-Christ like the critic deceived them.

Ojenamadu noted that it is not surprising that the man could make such comments because many people refused to celebrate Jesus Christ when he was alive.

He noted that Fufeyin did not attend to rich people but extend love to even sex workers by lifting them from the street.