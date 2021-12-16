…moves to reduce deadly socio-cultural practices

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria ranks as one of the countries with high infant and maternal mortality rates in the world, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, project called Mobilising Actions Towards the Abolition of Infanticide, MATAI, Project, builds capacity of Traditional Birth Attendants, TBAs, on safe child delivery in five Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Explaining essence of training of the TBAs at Kwali Area Council on Monday, the Programme Officer, MATAI Project, Rahila James, said the training is to impart knowledge and skills in TBAs on drastically reducing harmful socio-cultural birth practices and improve child care delivery.

According to James, the initial training of TBAs at inception of the project including this second phase is basically to see how ActionAid through the MATAI project can monitor safe child delivery processes by the TBAs through experience sharing; application of knowledge and skills, safe child care delivery processes in the community, and secondly breaking socio-cultural norms.

The Mobilising Actions Towards the Abolition of Infanticide (MATAI) Project is a project implemented by ActionAid Nigeria with support from the EU.

This project works in partnership with the National Human Rights Commission and Vine Heritage Home (Kuje). It is also a member of the National Child Rights Implementation Committee (NCRIC).

ActionAid has previously trained and has been working with 57 women who help other women give birth across 57 hard-to-reach communities in five Area Councils of the FCT (Abaji, AMAC, Kwali, Kuje and Gwagwalada).

This activity focuses on the following: Addressing socio-cultural norms that drive the practice of infanticide; Monitor the application of knowledge on safe child delivery patterns through experience sharing; and strengthen case management through the promotion of referrals and creation of linkages to other case management structures already existing in the area councils.

She said: “We discovered that these TBAs still carry out cultural practices and norms when taken care of women who are going to give birth and this has caused the lives of women and children, so how can they break these socio-cultural norms?

“It is ensuring that these women are well protected while giving birth and their lives are not lost and also the children. What are the rights of children? If they are given birth how can they live?

“We have discovered that studies show that when they are born and their mothers die they are abandoned or buried alive. These are cultural practices. So we are seeing how we can break these socio-cultural practices in ensuring that children’s rights are protected including the mothers.”

She further stated that Acionaid is concerned about linking women to healthcare facilities in the Area Councils including referral systems.

“When they have cases of women having difficulty in child birth how do they refer these women to the health centres, also children their rights are being violated as they are being termed as evil and responsible the death of their mothers, and how do they refer these children who rights have been violated to the health centres or child protection network. So these are the three main objectives of this training for the women.”

Speaking on the first phase of the training she (James) said, “We had women who came out from the communities; first of all were not willing to open up on the practices that were happening in their communities because they are shrouded in secrecy, and after the training they are interacting more, and giving instances of the situation in the communities has changed.

“For us we are telling them that there is no need for them to keep practicing these traditional beliefs, and these are symptoms you can identify like the facilitator mentioned, after 12 hours any labour of woman that is taking longer hours is the first thing you supposed to do is to take the woman to the hospital.

“The impact actually is that the women are communicating more, speaking out, and knowing that there are health facilities available in their communities and area councils that they can access.”

According to her, some of the challenges the MATAI project encountered include hard to reach communities; lack of phone numbers of participants; and bad road networks.

However, she added that the women are now familiar with the programme, staff, donor, and are communicating, how to protect lives of mothers and children, and others.

Meanwhile, facilitator of the training, a Public Health Physician from the FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr Christiana Samuel Kwabe, said passing the right knowledge and best practices will go a long way to reduce traditional harmful practices on delivery process of women and newborn children.

“I am teaching them and passing knowledge that will enable them stop socio-cultural norms that usually increases the maternal and infant mortality rates.

“For instance, if a woman delivers and the baby dies, the men including the elderly do not see that as a problem because the child is newborn so they do not care even advise women not to mourn and that will increase our neonatal mortality, and that is why we want to reduce such increase and we do not want to see any child dying now”, Kwabe said.

On the assessment of socio-cultural practices as far as the training is concerned, being a Child Health and Adolescent Coordinator of the FCT said there are still some socio-cultural practices.

“Most of them, especially in caring for the newborn child, more especially for the cord-care they still apply toothpaste and salt, some get seeds of trees and pound then and apply on the umbilical cord, and if there is infection the child will develop infection and the child will die or the child develops tetanus like the seeds they get from the tree”, she stated.

However, she also called for advanced technology, good structures, training of personnel, and good salary for personnel as ways to improve primary healthcare services, and added that personnel at the primary healthcare centres is grossly inadequate.

Meanwhile, Head of Health Department, Kwali Area Council, Dr Samuel Ado who was represented by one of the officers in the department, Mariam Buhari, said training of TBAs organised by Actionaid Nigeria under the MATAI Project will tackle the delivery challenges identified via dangerous socio-cultural practices that have caused loss of mothers and children in the Area Council, and will also help women access health facilities in Kwali Area Council.

However, according to Ado, the Kwali Area Council recorded high infant-maternal mortality rates as a result of farming period, which women prefer to deliver their babies at home and do not like going to the hospital, while some deliver their babies on their way to the farm or when returning from the farm.

“But if they have the TBAs within the community, they can call on one of the TBAs to attend to them and this will go a long way to tackle and reduce infant-maternal mortality rates.

“On the mortality rate, about three years back we recorded 70 per cent but now TBAs are being trained and with some of these community health workers that are being posted to rural areas the rate has now reduced drastically to about 30 per cent”, he said.

One of the TBAs at the training, Lami Wamba, expressed gratitude to the MATAI Project for the capacity building in order to curb socio-cultural practices in the delivery of women and caring for women.

“I have been a TBA for many years, and my being in this business is to ensure my fellow women deliver their baby safely.

“The training is going to improve my business in delivering women, and also I am also going to train other younger women on best practices as far as delivery of women and caring for the newborn baby are concerned”, Wamba said.