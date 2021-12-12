.

— Over N5 million donated by him, sec sch old students association, friends to equip the hall

Dayo Johnson Akure

As part of efforts to immortalise a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Board of Trustee, Senator Bode Olajumoke for his philanthropic strides towards educational development in the country, the management of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state weekend named a female hall of residence in the institution after him.

The over 800 capacity hall of residence was commissioned in 2019 by the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah.

The event was part of the activities for the 10th / 11th Convocation and 14th anniversary of the university.

Olajumoke was represented at the occasion by Retired Justice, Nelson Adeyanju.

Present at the occasion include the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr Bode Ayorinde, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Aje and other Members of Council, top Management of the University and his well-wishers

Speaking, Olajumoke who was the first Chancellor of the university commended the university for the great honour done to him, saying he was very delighted and appreciated the gesture.

He presented a cheque of N5 million to the institution to equip the hall and provide whatever was needed for the completion of the hall.

In addition, his Fiditi Grammar School old students’ association and two friends about N1million.

The cheques were handed over to the Pro-Chancellor, Dr Bode Ayorinde.

Dr Ayorinde while appreciating Olajumoke and his friends for the donations referred to him as a brother who is compassionate about the development of the university.

Ayorinde said the university experienced tremendous achievements during the tenure of Dr Olajumoke as the institution’s first Chancellor.

According to him ” This gesture is to immortalise your name in recognition for your selfless service as the pioneer Chancellor of the University and your numerous philanthropic strides towards. educational development in Nigeria.

He promised that the donations will be spent to equip the reading room and common of the hall.

