By Nkiruka Nnorom

Mrs Tokunbo Chiedu, CEO, Compass Global, has said that access to market intelligence, finance, trade information are parts of the market requirements vital to deepen intra-Africa trade among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking on the back of the just concluded Female Leaders and Entrepreneurs Conference (FLEC) organised by the company, Chiedu said that access to market and trade information are important to foster new business opportunities, through business linkages and engagements.

She said in a statement to Vanguard that these are critical as the region continues the phased implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to her, the company’s FLEC which was held in Ghana in November addressed issues of trade and AfCFTA, corporate governance, and access to finance and financial planning.

According to her, the event tagged: “FLEC 2022, The Year of Resilience”, showcased success stories of innovative African brands, while focusing on lessons learnt, thought leadership, and building resilience in the post pandemic era.

She explained that FLEC is designed “to provide our audience with experiential learning, and powerful tools; a means through which to promote personal or organisational empowerment”.

She said that the company would continue to work with other strategic, and regional partners to showcase Africa’s brightest minds, adding that the initiative would move to Kenya and other key markets in 2022.

Mr Ernest Boatey, Chief Technical Adviser, Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, speaking at the event, said that AfCFTA would enable SMEs to create value within their immediate environment and expand internationally.

Also, Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Executive Director, Office of the President, National Population Council, Ghana, stressed the importance of digitalisation to SMEs, saying that automation would help in reducing production cost, enable faster production, whilst providing customers with the same goods at lower cost.