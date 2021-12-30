By Peter Egwuatu

Access Bank Plc, has disclosed that its expansion plans in Africa is aimed at having presence in major trade centres in Africa and beyond, as well as balancing needs with digitization and to provide financial services to women, among other corporate objectives.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, stated this in an interview on CNN’s First Move with Julia Chatterley.

He said: “It’s something that we’ve been planning as part of our corporate strategic planning 2017, and the whole idea has been to support our correspondent banking business, to support our payments business and to basically ensure that there is greater trade within the continent.

“So, for us, what are we doing? We’re basically making sure that we have a strong presence in all the major trade centres in the continent.”

Commenting on the Bank’s outlook for 2022, Wigwe said: “I think we’re on track. I think in terms of profitability our different franchises are doing exceedingly well.

“And I think 2022 perhaps is actually going to be a big, big year for the institution.”

He stressed that in 2014, the bank created the W-program which is a more robust program, and “it’s about inspiring, it’s about connecting and it’s also about empowering women.

“Right from the professional lady who perhaps whether they’re seeking re-entry, or their businesswoman who needs to be supported or the more – more you know sophisticated businessperson who is thinking about succession and wants a bank that can help them.

“All of those things were provided. We took it deeper and deeper into maternal health care schemes.

“The schemes that no other institution in the world have basically looked at. It’s the reason we won several, several awards.”

Vanguard News Nigeria