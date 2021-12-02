* In extreme cases of skin bleaching, the skin can become multi-coloured and marred with inflammation or scarring.

By Bose Adelaja



Experts in the skin beauty industry have organised one-day skin clinic in Lagos State, charging Nigerians to be conscious of their skin management in order to avoid damages.

The maiden event which took place at Ebony Life, Lekki, was packaged by Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with Ebony Life.

The event, which came in sessions, featured experts in the field of skin care and administration like House of TARA, Eko Beauty, LaserDerm Clinic and Skin by Zaron among others.

In her presentation, Chiko Opara, a skin care consultant at Skin by Zaron admonished Nigerians to study their skin types and avoid exposure to Sunlight. She said: “Exposing the skin to sunlight may cause sunburns, which may require longer time to treat in case it has penetrated the skin. Sunburns are better prevented than face the effects.”

Tonia Olisa-Awoko of LaserDerm Clinic said the purpose of the clinic was to educate and sensitise participants on how to rectify skin problems.

“We are here to showcase and create awareness about skin beauty especially in Lagos. Being forerunners in the skin beauty industry, we will like to educate, teach and display our medical range products because these are highly recommended to those who are willing to rectify skin issues.

“Sadly, the challenge being faced by Nigerians is lack of information and understanding of the skin; what to apply, what not to apply on our skin and the right proportion or quantity to apply on our skin. Many people are misinformed about how to take care of the skin, many women just want to achieve certain results without putting the consequences into consideration and this could damage their skin,” she said.

Also speaking, Rhema Akabulogu, Head, Retail Artist, House of TARA Int’l said: ” The idea is to showcase the best of beauty in Nigeria and Lagos, providing business opportunities to Nigerians and tell the world that the beauty space is gathering momentum.

”Nigerians are known to be glamorous and whatever we are doing, we do it better compared with the rest of the world. We set the pace in terms of beauty.”

Similarly, Business Developer Manager from Smile 360, Fortune Nwosu urged Nigerians to put their dentition in order.