By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The workers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, have embarked on industrial action there y plunging the company’s franchise areas into darkness.

The areas under AEDC franchise currently experiencing total blackout following the disruption of electricity supply by company’s staff include Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, Parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna States.

Vanguard, however, learnt that the workers of AEDC acting under the instruction of the union shutdown the company’s facilities and thereby disrupting evacuation of electricity from the transmission chain.

The workers according to a dependable source were embarking on the industrial action to press home their demand for a better welfare and salaries packages from the management of the distribution company.

Meanwhile, the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said that it has available bulk power available for delivery to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC.

The TCN’s General Manager, Public Affirms, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, however explained in a statement issued Monday in Abuja that the AEDCto failed to evacuate power from injection substations across its franchise.

The TCN statement reads, “The Management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN hereby inform the general public that it has available bulk power for delivery to the distribution load centres of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to offtake for its customers.

“However, power evacuation from injection substations across AEDC franchise area has been disrupted following a shutdown of the AEDC facilities by its in-house workers’ union.

“TCN regrets this disruption and assures Nigerians that normal bulk power delivery to AEDC will be restored as soon as the injection substations are opened for onward electricity supply to consumers”

However, the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC,was yet to respond to inquiry put across to it at the time of filing this report.