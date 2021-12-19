By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has given its nod to the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, to commence the mass production of ABUAD Herbal Virucidine Liquid with effect from December 16, 2021.

ABUAD Herbal Virucidine Liquid is an immune booster and antioxidant for Coronavirus and other Viral infections which can also be used as an anti-inflammatory agent.

A statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs’ Tunde Olofintila, said, “It is a product which has been conscientiously produced and packaged in 100-ml bottles with an instructional leaflet and dosage measurement cup”

With this achievement, ABUAD has joined researchers in some foreign universities which have been making efforts to produce anti-viral medications for the treatment of Covid-19”

According to the statement, “ABUAD has further confirmed its frontline position in quality teaching, impactful research and community service. It has also demonstrated to the world that the solutions to the ravaging Covid-19 may not be far-fetched after all, but could indeed be found by African Scientists.

“The news was conveyed in a December 17, 2021 letter with Index Number 210819, Serial Number 0000177510 and NAFDAC Listing Number A7-100180L signed by the internationally acclaimed Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola C. Adeyeye.

The letter which listed the name and address of the Applicant and Manufacturer as the Pharmacy Department, ABUAD Multi-System Hospital, Km. 8.5, Afe Babalola University LTD/.

Commenting on the development, an elated Founder & Chancellor of the University, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, recalled that the University was founded on three pillars of quality and functional education, research and community service in order to reform education and revive research in Nigerian Universities.

Corroborating this, the University’s Director of Research, Prof. Opemiposi Omotuyi, pointed out that the research breakthrough on Herbal Medicine has been made possible by the unparalleled assemblage of quality and sophisticated equipment and infrastructure in the university.

The University’s Chief Pharmacist, Mrs. Toyin Afolabi, expressed gratitude to stakeholders like the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the parents, the committed and dedicated teachers and students the combined efforts of who made the university what it is today.

“With this achievement, the Chief Medical Director of ABUAD Multi-System Hospital, Dr. Kolawole Ogundipe, appealed to Industries in Nigeria to reach out to and partner with ABUAD in research and investment in products and services which will enhance the quality of their products and quality of life of humanity”.

Dr. Ogundipe advised prospective Marketers of ABUAD Herbal Virucidine Liquid to start filing their Applications with the Pharmacy Department, ABUAD Multi-System Hospital, Km. 8.5, Afe Babalola University LTD/GTE, the Manufacturer.

He equally appealed to prospective Marketers to be patient until the Herbal Factory located in the University’s 121-unit Research Industrial Park will be completed in February 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria