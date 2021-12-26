Nigeria born music producer, Abiola Joseph aka AbjosBeat has recently bagged the best music producer of the year award in Europe.

Abjos who got his music inspiration from his grandfather who was a Pianist told journalists that his professional music career began in 2005.

According to him, “I started as a keyboardist in the church after which I later decided to go fully into music production

“My grandfather who was a Pianist really inspired me a lot and since then there has been no looking back” he said.

Abjos aka AbjosBeat who has bagged several awards like2018 AMDMA in Holland, Zenith Magazine Award In Spain, Naija Gbedu Award in Milan Italy, AAA Award in France, awards for best music producer of the Year, has also been involved in collaborations and production with the likes of Olamide Badoo, Otile Brown(Kenya)Skales, Orezi, Durella, Terry G, , Jaywon, Eriga, Solid Star, Zlatan, Jayone, SlimJoe, Wonderboy Solek, amongst others.

Presently in Italy, Abiola Joseph hails from Ogun State in the Western part of Nigeria.