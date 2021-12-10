The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has congratulated the Abia State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu on his conferment with the chieftaincy title, Nwandugbom Abiriba by the Enachioken-in-Council, tomorrow, Saturday, 11th December, 2021.

The Speaker who described Chief John Okiyi Kalu as “one of the best”, said he has over time demonstrated competence, loyalty and astute excellence in every duty under his mandate, and that the chieftaincy title conferred on him is a testament to his virtues.

Concluding the Abia Speaker said he trusts the title recipient not to rest on his laurels but to continue exhibiting those virtues that have endeared him to the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria