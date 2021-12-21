By Steve Oko

Former Commissioner for Information, Abia State, Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha is dead.

Mr. Iwuoha, a former National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, reportedly died on Monday evening in Umuahia the state capital.

Details of his demise are still sketchy but there has been an outpouring of tributes on the WhatsApp platform of Abia NUJ since the news of his death filtered in.

A source close to the former NUJ boss confided in Vanguard that the deceased had been having health challenges of late but could not say for sure what exactly led to his death.

Efforts to confirm the news from the Commissioner of Information, Dr. Eze Chikamnayo did not succed as he did not pick calls put across to him by our Correspondent.

When contacted, NUJ Chairman, Abia State Council, Comrade Victor Ndukwe, said he also read about the devastating news on the social media but had since then been making efforts to confirm the veracity.

He expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

The Isiala Ngwa-born Iwuoha, first served as Media Adviser to former Governor Theodore Orj before he was appointed Information Commissioner by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

After serving as Commissioner, Ikpeazu appointed him as a Special Adviser Media, a portfolio he held until his death.

The late Iwuoha, a seasoned journalists, was also a former Managing Editor/Head of Editorial Department, Daily Times of Nigeria between 1991 and 1993 .

During his tenure as the Managing Editor of Daily Times, Iwuoha led seven Presidential Monitoring Teams to seven states of Nigeria on inspection of DFRRI projects.