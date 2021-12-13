The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has intensified its mobilisation drive across the state as it deployed its officials to the 184 wards to fish for voters and prospective members.

The aim is to mobilise voters to believe in the party’s message of liberation of Abia from maladministration, which the party said has festered for over past two decades.

At Nkpa in Bende Local Government of the state the Abia APC messengers of hope comprised the chairman, secretary and organising secretary from each of the 184 Abia wards, local government party chairman, secretary and organising secretary from each of the 17 Local councils as well as members of the State Executive Committee, SEC .

Addressing the gathering, Leader of Abia APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike, said that the enormous task ahead required that the party must be alive, visible and competitive in every ward in the state.

He stated that in reality Abia is APC but the party had in the previous election cycles found itself in the hands of leaders who didn’t believe in the party hence they traded off its electoral fortunes and confined the party to opposition.

Emenike, who is the Secretary of the APC Contact, Strategy Committee, charged the enthusiastic party officials to go out and mobilise “all decent and patriotic” Abia people to join the APC as the party has now returned to the people after the recently concluded 2021 congress.

“Don’t shut the door against anybody; the party is open to everybody, hence nobody should be denied the opportunity to join the family of progressives,” he counselled.

He warned that any party official at ward, local government or state level that tried to block a prospective member would be sanctioned.

Party chieftains and elders were on hand to exhort the party officials and prepare them for the task ahead included Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Barr. Friday Nwosu, Prof Okezie Abarikwu, Engr. Chris Okpechi, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, Prof Obike Ibegbulam and Dr. Bob Uwaga.

Others include Major Chinedu Abraham, AIG Ogbonna, retd, Grant Nwogu, Hon Emeka Okoroafor, and Hon Nwogo N. Nwogu.

Speakers at the party event all expressed sadness at the parlous state of affairs in Abia and the need for Ndi Abia to wake up from their apparent slumber to rescue their beloved state from “the devouring locusts.”

The host, Dr. Ononogbu, said that Abia can no longer afford to remain in its PDP- induced state of coma, adding that 2023 would be a watershed in the life of the state with all well meaning Abians joining hands to save their own state.

The State Women Leader of the party, Hon Chino Elondu charged Abia APC members to sit up and work with total commitment to ensure that Chief Emenike gets the mandate to rebuild the state.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA