Rev. Fr. Joseph Ajayi

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Abductors of the Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Ajayi, along Akure-Ikere Expressed in Ondo State have demanded N20m ransom for his release.

Recall, that the clergyman was abducted while travelling in his Toyota Corolla car, on Monday.

The cleric was travelling to Akure, the Ondo State capital from Ikere, in Ekiti State when the hoodlums attacked and abducted him.

Vanguard gathered that he’s a priest of St. Peter Clavar, Ilara Mokin in Ifedore council area of the state.

ALSO READ: Katsina moves to reform Almajiri education system

The Secretary to the bishop of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Jude Arogundade , Rev. Fr. Victor Ibiyemi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure last night said the abductors had contacted the church demanding a sum of N20 million ransom.

Ibiyemi said that; “We are on it since morning, they ( kidnappers) have contacted the church, demanding N20million,” the cleric disclosed.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami could not be reached last night for comment.

But reports had it that the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun and the state police command have been informed of the unfortunate incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria