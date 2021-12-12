By Steve Oko

Abiriba ancient kingdom in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State was agog Saturday, as the paramount ruler of Abriba, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu IV (Enachioken Abiriba), marked his 21 years on the throne.

Eminent Nigerians from different geopolitical zones including illustrious sons of Abiriba were confered with chieftancy tittles at the event that also marked the 30th marriage anniversary of the monarch and his recent call to bar.

Some of the distinguished personalities honoured with chieftancy tittles at the glamorous event were the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Aturu Mang Abiriba); Abia Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu ( Ikirike Oku Abiriba); and Senator Istifanus Gyang, Platue North (Oke Amadi Abiriba – Great hero of Abiriba).

Others include Rep Uko Nkole; Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Okiyi Kalu ( Nwa Ndugbom Abiriba; a business tycoon and philanthropist, Kelvin Jumbo Onuma (Ist Son of Abiriba -Igurube Abiriba).

Meanwhile, Onuma who is the CEO of Sublime Group of companies was honoured for his outstanding contributions for the development of Abiriba including electrification of Abiriba/Ohafia federal road, reconstruction of Abiriba weekly market, among others.

He almost stole the show as he played host to eminent Nigerians who graced the event including legendary soccer star, Kanu Nwankwo; Igbo distinguished monarch, HRM Igwe Chukwudi Atunna, (Igwe Nkume) Akaji Ofo Nri of Enugwukwu, Anambra State who rarely leaves his palace.

Some other eminent personalities at his Kilometer 1 Ohafia Road country home include, Senator Abaribe; Rep Nkole, Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji, among who is who at the event.

Onuma said the honour would spur him for more philanthropic and patriotic gestures to move the Abiriba kingdom forward, saying that impacting on lives gives him satisfaction.

Enachioken in his address said he wanted to celebrate the goodness of God in his life and the entire kingdom, and to honour some illustrious sons and friends of the kingdom.

Okiyi was honoured for attracting many developmental developments to the kingdom including the reconstruction of Ugwuezi Road, award of several tertiary education scholarship to deserving Abiriba youths.

The former Information Commissioner, in an interview said he was humbled by the recognition, and promised to invest more of his time in service to humanity, which according to him is the real essence of life.