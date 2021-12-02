By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Abandonment of wife/family has been identified as one of the prevailing issues of gender-based violence being reported in Plateau State, the State office of National Human Rights Commission, disclosed.

Apart from this, disinheritance, sexual violence, and domestic violence also topped the list of cases reported in the State within the year.

Given the status of gender-based violence in the State as 2021, 16 Days of Activism is being marked with the theme: Orange the World #End violence against women, the State Coordinator, NHRC, Grace Pam further stated that within the year, the Commission has recorded, 1,007 complaints of alleged human rights violations in the State.

Speaking on Thursday, at a day round table with relevant stakeholders on prevention and elimination of violence against women in the State, organized by Women for Women International in collaboration with NHRC, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, and International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, she noted, “… We need to move beyond speeches to tangible action.

“This year, the Commission has recorded 1,007 complaints of alleged human rights violations within the State. The majority of them are categorized under women and gender rights or children rights. Prevalent issues of gender-based violence being reported are the abandonment of wife/family, disinheritance, sexual violence, domestic violence which includes physical(spousal battery), psychological and economical (violence by spouse and intimate partners, forceful marriage..

“The need to stem the tide through collaborative efforts by all stakeholders has become imperative. Traditional leaders should discourage/discontinue practices that are harmful to women, the judiciary should ensure speedy trials and stiff penalties for convicted violators, law enforcement agencies should ensure victims of these acts are not further stigmatized and traumatized during the investigation and open society organizations are to be strongly encouraged in carrying out their duties.”

Earlier, the Country Director, WfWI, Bukola Onyishi encouraged victims to speak out, reassured survivors of gender-based violence that they are not alone, and expressed optimism that a world without violence against women is possible if everyone joins in the campaign against the practice.

She stressed, “It is not OK to normalize violence against women, it is not OK to be a bystander if you see a woman being harassed, it is not OK to feel unsafe walking home at night, it is not OK to force young girls into marriage, it is not OK to abandon women with children, it is not OK to rape women, it is not OK to physically, mentally, psychologically, emotionally or economically abuse women.”

In their separate remarks, the State Chief Judge, Justice Yakubu Dakwak represented by Justice Nafisa Musa, the State Chairperson of NAWOJ, Jennifer Yarima, and that of FIDA, Mary Izam noted that cases of gender-based violence are overwhelming but should not be seen as normal hence the need for synergy among all people of goodwill so that the trend can be reversed.

