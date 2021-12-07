By Sola Isola

No fewer than seven people lost their lives, while 19 others were injured in a lone automobile crash on Wednesday morning around the Badeku area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The crash, which involved a truck with registration number OYO: NRK 312 YR, occurred at about 7:00 a.m. at Badeku junction on Ibadan-Ile-Ife road.

It was gathered that the truck, carrying dozens of labourers, was on speed going toward Ikire road when another truck, coming out of Badeku Village, crossed the express road.

Sources revealed that attempt made by the truck’s driver to avoid collision caused it to somersault, flinging away passengers on board.

The Nigeria Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who arrived at the accident scene, assisted in carrying the victims to the hospitals.

Confirming the accident, the sector commander of FRSC in Oyo, Unce Chukwurah disclosed that the truck carried 26 labourers on its way to a construction site.

“It was a lone accident. The yellow tipper vehicle was carrying 26 people, 19 of them injured, while seven died in the accident.

“The injured has been taken to ASBON Hospital at Gbagi area for treatment, while remains of the seven dead had been collected by their relatives for burial”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria