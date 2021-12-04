…We paid ransom -CAN

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The abducted members of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Kaduna state, have regained freedom.

They were among the 70 persons released yesterday.

The worshippers, who were abducted on Sunday, 31st October, 2021, were sixty-six in number, but 3 were killed by their captors.

They were abducted during Sunday service at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, the Kaduna State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the story, noting that 9 persons abducted were also released together with the 61 worshippers on Friday evening.

His words: “We thank traditional rulers and stakeholders in ensuring the release of the victims,” he said, adding that ransom was paid before the abductees could be released,”

“We are calling on Christians and Nigerians to be prayerful against the insecurity that has brought untold hardships to the people,” he said.