.

To God be all the glory, as a Christmas fantasy come alive, during 6 hours with God concert hosted by valiant friends of Christ within the CRWERA community in Lagos, featuring diverse groups of Christian talents, especially Gospel Vibes crooner, Evangelist Tope Alabi.

Chief Rotimi Williams Estate Residents Association (CRWERA), realized a family fantasy during its maiden edition of Christmas Carol and Praise Night, tagged “6 hours with God” which took place on Monday, December 13- complete with Bible readings, solo performances, group and mass choir presentations, including words of exhortation, and prayers for the nation.

A highly esteemed resident who spoke with journalists concerning the planning and execution of the mega affair stated that the Estate’s executives under the chairmanship of Pastor Seyi Adeyemi decided to put together a first of its kind Christmas Carol and Praise Night, “for unity and bonding of residents regardless of ethnic and religious background, and to appreciate God for His mercies, grace and love over every resident, especially during the pandemic. Also seeking His face for good tidings, protection, peace and abundance in Nigeria towards the coming year”.

Seven Church Choirs, including that of Rhema Chapel, Winners Chapel, RCCG, MFM, Catholic of Don Bosco, Jesus Liberation Ministry and The Worship Center were invited to perform at the Carol of Nine Lessons, that was well attended by over five thousand people, including residents and non-residents of the estate.

Renowned gospel singer, Evangelist Tope Alabi of the Gospel Vibes was on the ground as the Guest Minister.

A committee headed by Mr Omololu Akinwande was set up to plan and actualise the vision.

According to the Planning Committee Chairman, the main message of the event is that in all situations and conditions we may find ourselves in, we should always give thanks. Having reasons to appreciate God regardless of what we are going through as an individual, people and as a nation, is one of the key channels God’s blessing and abundance.”

In an interview with Pastor (Dr.) Benard Omoyeni at the event stated that It’s awesome to behold this atmosphere of God’s presence triggered by high praises. We are here to return all the glory to God for His faithfulness and mercy all through the year 2021. This Christmas season offers a unique opportunity to appreciate God for the gift of His son Jesus Christ and His wonderful works. I have no doubt that this event will usher in landmark peace and progress in Kayfarm Estate in the years ahead.

“Turnout of people en-mass in spite of the National mood is a pointer to the fact that Nigerians still believe that all will be well.” Dr. Benard Omoyeni added.

Heralded by Olatunbosun Tolu as Master of Ceremony, live performances began by 4 pm, and held on stage till 10 pm, at the KayFarm football pitch, located just within walking distance of the main gate, as the whole affair was open to all fun-seeking families and more importantly, friends of Christ.

“It’s exciting to be in such an atmosphere, I love being in God’s presence, especially when it comes to praising and worshipping Him. I can dance all night. Not to mention the inspiring performances of the music ministers, and Tope Alabi in the building, as long as they can sing all night, I will dance all night” said Julius Omotayo, an evangelist and representative of an invited ministry

Chief Fredrick Rotimi Williams Estate(Kay Farms) is a residential community with over two thousand inhabitants, home to several affluent families, and illustrious establishments, including schools, hotels and businesses.

KayFarm brags of architectural delights and ultramodern facilities including a town hall, car park, actual farmlands and a football pitch that serves estate residents and visitors from all over.

The occasion was attended by Chief Kayode Rotimi Williams and his wife, Chief Mrs Evelyn Williams, the estate chairman-Pastor Seyi Adeyemi and members of the Board of Trustee

Vanguard News Nigeria