6 females bag PAU awards, with overall best at 4.99CGPA

Rachel Emmanuel

By Elizabeth Osayande

Six female students of Pan Atlantic University, PAU, swept all the best graduating students awards at the 18th convocation of the institution on Friday at the Lagos Business School, LBS, Ajah, Lagos.

However, it was Rachel Emmanuel, with 4.99 cumulative grade point average, CGPA, that emerged the overall best graduating students in the 2020/2021 academic session.

While Miss Emmanuel also clinched the best graduating student prize in the Accounting Class; Bankole Oluwakanyinsola emerged best graduating student in Mass Communication with 4.74 CGPA; and Wole-Olori Atinuke got the best graduating student award with 4.70 CGPA in Information Science and Media Studies Class.

Other females that emerged top in their classes were Orapko Naomi, best graduating student, Business Administration class, with 4.96 CGPA; Koyeaso Amarachi, best graduating student, Economics class with 4.95 CGPA.

Some PAU students got recognition for their exemplary character: Chinaza Obiekwe, the Entrepreneurship Award, and Osili Peter, the Leadership award.

Vanguard News Nigeria