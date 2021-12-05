By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has announced that three telecommunication operators including MTN Nigeria Plc, Airtel Networks Limited and Mafab Communications Limited have qualified as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz, GHz, spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth generation, 5G, networks in the country.

The Commission said the telecos have met the criteria for participation in the licensing process of 3. 5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit, IBD, as outlined in the Information Memorandum, IM.

NCC said: “Consequently, the stage is now set for the three companies to participate in the Main Auction as well as in the mandatory Mock Auction process, which will come as a precursor to the Main Auction.”

However, the Commission has also reaffirmed the dates for the conduct of both the Mock Auction and the Main Auction.

It said: “The Mock Auction is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja while the Main Auction will hold on Monday, December 13, at the same venue and same time.”