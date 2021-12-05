By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

THE Delta State Police Command has confirmed the killing of five persons as unknown gunmen attacked Morfor motor park in Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, and engaged police operatives in a gun battle.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who confirmed the attacks in a statement, said two of the gunmen escaped.

The statement read: “On December 30, at about 10: 05am, information was received by the Command that daredevil armed hoodlums were firing intense gunshots at Morfor motor park in Udu LGA and in the process shot three persons dead.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, Ari Muhammed Ali, directed the DPO Ovwian Aladja to go after the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums, on sighting the police escaped towards Udu-Otokutu expressway in a red mercury mariner jeep with number plates Abuja KWL 895 RQ.

“But on getting to Igbeki in Ovwian Aladja, they again attempted to attack one chief (name withheld) unknown to them that the chief had a team of Special protection unit, SPU, Operatives escorting him.

“However, on noticing the presence of the SPU operatives, the hoodlums numbering about four diverted to a street in Igbeki Udu.

“The combined team of SPU Operatives and Ovwian Aladja Patrol teams led by the DPO Ovwian Aladja Division went after the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums engaged the police teams in a gun duel and in the ensuing shootout, two of the armed robbers sustained gunshot injuries, while the other members of the gang escaped into the bush.”

Vanguard News Nigeria