By Gabriel Olawale

The Managing Director and CEO of 4Runner Global Services Limited, Mr. Femi Dada, has appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for Nigeria ports to comply with international best practise.

Speaking during the company’s end of year celebration, Dada said that the issue of internet failure at the Apapa port has become a new method of milking importers of their hard earn resources, which eventually affects Nigerians.

“One of the challenges in recent time at the port is issue of poor internet. For four days they may not have internet to access your document even when you have paid.

“They will still keep charging you despite the fact that they are not providing solution to their internet problem.”

As a clearing agent, he lamented that after paying all the dues for their clients to get the cargo out of the port, the company handling port would say they have no internet to view your document or process your paper.

“This takes sometimes two weeks and they keep charging you demurrage,” he decried.

Dada further hinted that when importers spent a lot of extra charges before they could clear their goods, which will inferably affect common man on the street.

According to the MD, another major issue is inspection by customs. “When containers arrived Nigeria, due to non availability of space or network congestion, you find out that container that have arrived three weeks ago is yet to be draw for custom examination.”

Dada said that such things are not good for the present administration commitment towards ensuring easy of doing business.

He highlighted, “In most cases when our clients suppose to pay N300,000 to get their container out of port, they end up paying double due to service disruption.”

Dada continued disclosed that apapa road which has been abandoned for many years before the intervention of private company still have some areas yet to be fix.

“We still have between Beggar and Tin Can that are yet to be fix which still affect movement of containers which end up make transport fee still high,” says the CEO.

Corroborating his views, Operation Manager of 4Runner Global Services Limited, Taiwo William said that for clearing agents not to lose customers due to the challenges at the port, they needed to carry their clients along in all the processes.

“At 4Runner Global Services Limited we air freight, sea freight, haulage services, customs clearing, procurement, movers and relocation services. Our services cut across the world. Irrespective of the location, we will get it done.”

