By Emem Idio, Yenagoa, YENAGOA

AUTHORITIES of the Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and arraignment in court of a 35 years old man identified as Kelvin Ekuere, from Koluama Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa State over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect has been charged to court.

The suspect it was gathered that during interrogation, he claimed to be working with one Tibiebi Woinemi Amadein, who is a nephew and Chief Security Officer to the Senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District of the State, Senator Cleopas Moses and also the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State.

It was further gathered that the suspect is also been investigated for his alleged involvement in a failed attempt to kidnap one Chief Patrick Ekubo at Akenfa 3 suburb of Yenagoa, the State Capital.

It was gathered that despite a series of invitations by the police, the Assistant Publicity Secretary, of the PDP has failed to honour it or give a written explanation for his absence.

Vanguard News Nigeria