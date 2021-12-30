President Muhammadu Buhari

* It’s distressing Garba Shehu can’t say if Buhari has not assent the bill – PDP

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu has insisted that president Buhari has communicated his decision on the Electoral act to the nation’s Assembly.

Speaking in a monitored programme on Channels Television, Garba Shehu said it would be disrespectful to the National Assembly if such a decision is divulged on a live programme.

According to him: “The President would be communicating with the National Assembly whatever he decides. So it would be disrespectful to the Nation’s Assembly to divulge such communication to the public assuming the communication has been sent to them.

“Allow them to resume, I believe the president would not act in violation of the constitution. He would do what is right. The constitution did not say there should be disclosure of his decision within that 30 days. Only disclosure to the national assembly has been made. I wish the pressure should be mounted at the national Assembly”.

Reacting to the presidency, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba who berated the ruling All Progressive Party, APC, of the delay said: “It’s distressing that Garba Shehu cannot say whether the President has signed the bill or not.

“The government is to give information to the people. The constitution is so clear. It says the President shall. It is mandatory! We have a President who has kept Nigerians in limbo for 20 hours after the expiration of the deadline. It is an impeachable offence. For the PDP we think that it is irresponsible of any government to keep the people in darkness. This is not how to run a country, and it is unfortunate that this is what we got from the APC government”.