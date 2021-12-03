…She’s the superhero you see every day

During the Christmas holiday, giving stay-at-home mothers a gift is often overlooked and forgotten in the pile of activities that have them catering for both family and friends.

They are the ones who have been taking care of the house, preparing meals and just being there. It is essential to look back at all they have done throughout the year and give them the gifts befitting their sacrifices.

Here are three valuable ways to Celebrate a Stay-At-Home Mom (SAHM) during the holidays.

Give her the gift of time

One of the best gifts you can give your stay-at-home mom during this busy time of the year is not another random gift but the gift of time.

Be present with her. Please pay attention to her when she talks to you. Ask her about her day or what she has planned for the day or upcoming week. If you are her spouse, take a few minutes every day to talk to her about your children and their activities.

When you’re with her this Christmas, really be with her. Don’t let your mind wander off thinking about what you need to do next or what you have forgotten to do at work that day. This is first and foremost an act of love; nothing more and nothing less.

Ask her if there are any things she would enjoy regularly doing (on weekends, for example). Offer to help her with chores around the house or with projects she might be working on (such as home decorating). Sometimes, it doesn’t get better than this.

Gift her something she can use after Christmas

Generally, most SAHMs like to receive gifts for Mother’s Day, for their birthday and Christmas.

As a stay-at-home mother, it’s more likely that she doesn’t need so many clothes, shoes or accessories. The best way to show your appreciation is to give her the experience gift. Many SAHMs prefer gift certificates and cards over tangible things.

For example, you can give her a gift card or some coupons. Coupons are not just for groceries; you can also use them at restaurants, spas or hair salons as well. You can print them out or make them yourself with creativity and good handwriting. You can also get her tickets to movies or theatre plays.

Treat her to some pampering

With Christmas right around the corner, you might be looking for ways to show your appreciation for a stay-at-home mom. Although she is only associated with taking care of the kids, cleaning the house and managing the household budget, she probably works harder than you do.

To thank her for all her hard work, treat her to something special during the holiday season. Helping out around the house is one thing, but you need to ensure that your stay-at-home mom also gets time to take care of herself. She deserves it!

You could make reservations for a day at the spa or a nice restaurant or book her and her kids in for an afternoon at an indoor trampoline park. Be sure to include yourself in this day out so you can spend some quality time with her and your family. Mothers are known to appreciate everyone’s presence.

Most stay-at-home moms will appreciate having something fun to look forward to during the holidays.

Conclusion

Helping a stay-at-home mom during the holidays does not necessarily have to come in the form of a gift. Celebrate her by creating a “guest appearance” at home, doing some chores and helping make repairs.

Many stay-at-home moms will appreciate spending your time with them more than receiving gifts they may not necessarily need or want. Still, lovely material gifts are not discouraged, but some things are more valuable.