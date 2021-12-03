Three drivers on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with beating a police officer.

The defendants – Isiaka Toheeb, 24; Saheed Nureni, 29; and Taoheed Adeniyi, 27 – are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault

The prosecutor, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on Oct. 26 at Mile 2, Apapa, Lagos State.

She said that the defendants unlawfully assaulted Insp Egwum Sunday while he was performing his lawful duty.

“The defendants engaged in a fight, stabbing one another with dangerous weapons.

“When the complainant stormed the scene, the defendants and the others resisted arrest and descended on him through beating.

“The defendants were apprehended while others escaped,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 174 prescribes three years’ jail term for assaulting a police officer while Section 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

Following the defendants’ not guilty plea, the Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Dirisu, released them on bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until December 28 for further hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria